ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Single use Bioprocessing Market worth $20.8 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

biospace.com
 6 days ago

According to the report “Single use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Media Bags and containers, Bioreactors, Mixers, Assemblies), Application (Cell Culture, Mixing, Storage, Filtration, Purification), End User (Biopharma Companies, CROs, CMOs) - Global Forecast 2026”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 20.8 billion by 2026 from USD 8.2...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Plandai Biotechnology In Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Rights to Puriblood’s Leukocyte Reduction Blood Filtration System with Plans to Address the International Blood Filtration Market

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Plandai Biotechnology Inc. (OTC PINK:PLPL) (the "Company") today announced its entry into a non-binding letter of intent to enter into a new business through a proposed product and technology rights licensing agreement with the holder of rights to the unique Puriblood Leukocyte Reduction Blood Filtration System.
SAN DIEGO, CA
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Contract Development Market Insight [Forecast (2020-2030)]: Growth Drivers | Key Players | Global Industry Analysis

The pharmaceutical contract development market has been anticipated to expand at a noteworthy speed throughout the forecast period. The growth avenues in the global market are attributed to the increasing demand for generics and growing investments in different R & D activities in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with these, CDMOs are investing at an increased rate for advanced manufacturing technologies. Thus, based on these factors, the global market is predicted to grow at a noteworthy pace in the coming years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2025

Albany NY, United States: Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are companies that offer a broad spectrum of services ranging from drug development to drug manufacturing on contract basis to the pharmaceutical companies. Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing involves the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical molecules for biopharmaceutical companies. Biopharmaceuticals include pharmaceutical products such as proteins, nucleic acids, blood components, and vaccines developed from biological sources.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Healthcare Education Solutions Market Overview and Forecast Analysis Up to 2030

Albany NY, United States: Rapidly changing technologies in the healthcare sector resulting in increased training needs of personnel is anticipated to account for marked growth of the healthcare education solutions market in the near future. Unparalleled advancements in healthcare technologies in the past decade have led to increased need for training of personnel at both consultant and service level.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Emerging Market#Market Intelligence#Product Market#Bioprocessing Market#Bioreactors Mixers#Assemblies#Biopharma Companies#Marketsandmarkets#Cagr
biospace.com

Lithotripters Market: Increasing Incidence of Urolithiasis to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Shockwave lithotripsy is a non-invasive procedure of breaking kidney stones that are too large to pass through the urinary tract. The procedure is also known as extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy. This procedure is used for treating stones in the ureter as well the bladder. The device used for this treatment is known as lithotripter. In shockwave lithotripsy, a series of shockwaves is subjected to the targeted stones.
MARKETS
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
biospace.com

Blood Screening and Typing Market Growth Prospects, Trends and Forecast Up to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Blood Screening and Typing Market: Introduction. Blood screening and typing market focuses on screening and analysis of donor blood and patient blood, respectively. Blood screening is a process of testing the donated blood for various contagious infections or blood-borne infections. Blood typing, also known as blood...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Flow Diverters Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to 2025

Albany NY, United States: Advancement in scientific technology has led to development of new generation stents referred as flow diverters. Flow diverters stenting has become the most widely accepted minimally invasive method for treatment of intracranial aneurysm. Flow diverters cause the disruption of intra-aneurysmal blood flow which results in change of the transmural pressure gradient. Interventional cardiologists, surgeons, neurologists, and radiologists are efficient in performing this procedure.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Human Embryo Culture Mediums Market: Increasing Number of People Opting for Assisted Reproductive Techniques to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: The human embryo culture medium provides environment and nutrition to an embryo, mimicking the natural environment of the uterus. Recent developments in medical technologies, especially in assisted reproductive techniques (ARTs), have led to evolution of new culture mediums for the human embryo. In ART, the egg and the sperms are conjoined in a petri dish or other specific container containing culture medium.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Sublingual Immunotherapy Market: Increase in Prevalence of Allergies to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Allergy is the harmful immune reaction produced by the body to a specific substance or allergen such as dust, pollen, mite, and food. Treatment of allergy generally consists of use of anti-allergy drugs and immunotherapy. These anti-allergy drugs or immunotherapy treatment reduces the allergic reaction caused due to an allergen by decreasing its sensitivity. Immunotherapy has become the most prominent treatment for various allergic diseases in the past few years. Immunotherapy acts by curing the root cause of allergy. This therapy effectively controls and manages the clinical symptoms, reduces or eliminates the need for medication, prevents the worsening of a disease, and reduces the degree of specific and nonspecific bronchial hyperactivity. Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) are the two types of immunotherapy. Acceptance of immunotherapy is rising in developed as well as developing countries owing to its positive results.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size | Shares | Trends | Growth Opportunity - Forecast [2020-2030]

The pharmacovigilance outsourcing market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace in the forthcoming years. The growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the rising prevalence of outsourcing services due to various benefits that are associated with pharmacovigilance outsourcing services, for instance, low operational expenses. Along with this, the cost-effectiveness of these services is also predicted to drive the growth avenues in the global market in the near future.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy