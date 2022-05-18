Single use Bioprocessing Market worth $20.8 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Albany NY, United States: Allergy is the harmful immune reaction produced by the body to a specific substance or allergen such as dust, pollen, mite, and food. Treatment of allergy generally consists of use of anti-allergy drugs and immunotherapy. These anti-allergy drugs or immunotherapy treatment reduces the allergic reaction caused due to an allergen by decreasing its sensitivity. Immunotherapy has become the most prominent treatment for various allergic diseases in the past few years. Immunotherapy acts by curing the root cause of allergy. This therapy effectively controls and manages the clinical symptoms, reduces or eliminates the need for medication, prevents the worsening of a disease, and reduces the degree of specific and nonspecific bronchial hyperactivity. Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) are the two types of immunotherapy. Acceptance of immunotherapy is rising in developed as well as developing countries owing to its positive results.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO