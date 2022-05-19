ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Shen students create billboards to fight impaired driving

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UxOQw_0fis3m7k00

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The winning design for a billboard to fight impaired driving was unveiled Wednesday morning. It was created by Shenendehowa High School sophomore Megan Perkins.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The billboard will be displayed on a 14×48 billboard on Route 9 at the Earl B. Feiden Plaza. Sixty-one graphic design students in the district took part in the annual event.

They teamed up with the mother of former Shen student, Deanna Rivers , who was killed by an impaired driver in 2012. Lamar Advertising has also decided to display the top 11 designs as digital billboards on Route 9 north of town.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clifton Park, NY
Sports
Clifton Park, NY
Education
City
Clifton Park, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Johnstown through the eyes of a local lamb farm

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six miles east of Johnstown, you’ll find the Argotsinger farm wrapping up lambing season. Spring is a busy time of year for Johnstown native Liz Argotsinger and her farm family. Born in Johnstown, Liz graduated from Johnstown Senior High School in the 1970s. She thought that, one day, she would move […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Freihofer’s Run for Women needs volunteers

Registration opened for the 44th-annual Freihofer's Run for Women on February 2, and runners have spent weeks gearing up for the event with the Capital District YMCA's 11-week training challenge. But for the race to actually be a success on June 4, organizers are trying to gather 400 volunteers.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impaired Driving#Highschool#Shenendehowa High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
yr.media

NY H.S. Track and Field Squad Suspended For Starting Dress Code Petition

Members of the track and field team at Albany High School in upstate New York received a suspension after they launched a petition calling out gender dress code bias. There were 13 girls on the 15-member track team who were asked to leave practice for wearing sports bras instead of shirts, according to Yahoo News. Sophomore Jordan Johnson is one of them.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy