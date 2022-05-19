Shen students create billboards to fight impaired driving

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The winning design for a billboard to fight impaired driving was unveiled Wednesday morning. It was created by Shenendehowa High School sophomore Megan Perkins.

The billboard will be displayed on a 14×48 billboard on Route 9 at the Earl B. Feiden Plaza. Sixty-one graphic design students in the district took part in the annual event.

They teamed up with the mother of former Shen student, Deanna Rivers , who was killed by an impaired driver in 2012. Lamar Advertising has also decided to display the top 11 designs as digital billboards on Route 9 north of town.

