The Lake Frances Triple P Triathlon returns for the 3rd year in a row on Saturday, June 11th. Mellisa Willis will be joining me this afternoon (Friday) at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show to fill us in on this year's event. The Triple P is a kayak (paddle), bike (pedal), & run (pace) event powered by an advertising grant opportunity from the Montana Department of Tourism. Don't worry about a thing, registration for this year's Triple P will be open until Tuesday, June 7th. We're set & ready to go for Summer 22, under our Montana Big Sky.

LAKE COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO