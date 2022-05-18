ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Global Diagnostics Market is estimated to reach US$ 12,159.8 Mn by 2030: Astute Analytica

biospace.com
 6 days ago

The study undertaken by Astute Analytica forecasts growth in revenue of the Global Diagnostics Market from US$ 7,320.6 Mn in 2021 to US$ 12,159.8 Mn by 2030. The diagnostics market study examines tuberculosis, asthma, sepsis, and pneumonia diagnostics market for the study period 2017-2030. Request Brochure of Report -...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Skin Rashes Treatment Market Analysis and Demand with Forecast Overview to 2025

Albany NY, United States: Skin rash is not a medical condition but a symptom of skin inflammation and discoloration caused by some kind of infection. Skin rashes are also associated with weeping sores, scarring, and lesions. This condition is characterized by red, inflamed, and occasionally brittle skin. Most of the times, skin rashes are caused by infections from bacteria, fungi, or viruses.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Contract Development Market Insight [Forecast (2020-2030)]: Growth Drivers | Key Players | Global Industry Analysis

The pharmaceutical contract development market has been anticipated to expand at a noteworthy speed throughout the forecast period. The growth avenues in the global market are attributed to the increasing demand for generics and growing investments in different R & D activities in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with these, CDMOs are investing at an increased rate for advanced manufacturing technologies. Thus, based on these factors, the global market is predicted to grow at a noteworthy pace in the coming years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Rotavirus Diagnostics Market Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Albany NY, United States: Rotavirus is a major cause of severe childhood gastroenteritis. Rotavirus, the most significant member of the Reoviridae family, is responsible for almost two million hospital admissions, around 25 million clinic visits, and more than 0.8 million deaths among children below the age of five globally each year. Rotavirus has a worldwide incidence, both in developed and developing countries; however, maximum deaths have been observed in the developing countries. It is difficult to differentiate gastroenteritis caused by rotavirus from other enteric pathogens. Hence, identification of the cause of gastroenteritis needs analysis of fecal specimens with commercially available assays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Segment#Research Institutes#Cagr#World Health Organization
biospace.com

Healthcare Education Solutions Market Overview and Forecast Analysis Up to 2030

Albany NY, United States: Rapidly changing technologies in the healthcare sector resulting in increased training needs of personnel is anticipated to account for marked growth of the healthcare education solutions market in the near future. Unparalleled advancements in healthcare technologies in the past decade have led to increased need for training of personnel at both consultant and service level.
EDUCATION
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
biospace.com

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Analysis, Trends Industry Forecast to 2030

Albany NY, United States: The rise in beauty standards worldwide is likely to add as a notable factor boosting the global liposuction surgery devices market during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030. Liposuction surgery is a type of cosmetic surgery that breaks up and draws or sucks fat from the body. It is basically used on abdomen, neck, thighs, buttocks, back, chink, calves, or arms. The instrument used to suck out the fat is called a cannula. Out of the multiple cosmetic surgeries available today, liposuction surgery is the most prominent.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Dermatomyositis Treatment Market Segments, Leading Player, Application and Forecast Analysis

Albany NY, United States: Dermatomyositis is a form of inflammatory myopathy in which degenerative and inflammatory changes occur in the skin and the muscles. It is a rare form of acquired muscle disease that is accompanied by skin rashes. Symptoms of dermatomyositis may vary broadly from patient to patient. Deformities in the muscles may initiate with weakness and pain in the muscles of the thighs (proximal muscles), the hips, the upper arms, and the trunk. The muscles may become tender, sore, and stiff and eventually, they may express signs of degeneration (atrophy). Persons affected by dermatomyositis may experience struggle in the execution of certain tasks such as swallowing, or/and speaking, or/and climbing stairs, or/and raising their arms. Deformities in the skin often comprise typical, reddish-purple-colored, heliotrope rashes across the cheeks or on the upper portion of the eyelid (heliotrope eyelids), on the scalp and parts of the forehead, and on bridge of the nose, showing a ‘butterfly’ form of distribution. Several other distinctive rashes comprise redness and scaling of the knees, the elbows, the knuckles, or/and other expander regions (Gottron’s papules); an unusual agglomeration of fluid (edema) in body tissues nearby the eyes; or/and several other characteristics.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Flow Diverters Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to 2025

Albany NY, United States: Advancement in scientific technology has led to development of new generation stents referred as flow diverters. Flow diverters stenting has become the most widely accepted minimally invasive method for treatment of intracranial aneurysm. Flow diverters cause the disruption of intra-aneurysmal blood flow which results in change of the transmural pressure gradient. Interventional cardiologists, surgeons, neurologists, and radiologists are efficient in performing this procedure.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Sublingual Immunotherapy Market: Increase in Prevalence of Allergies to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Allergy is the harmful immune reaction produced by the body to a specific substance or allergen such as dust, pollen, mite, and food. Treatment of allergy generally consists of use of anti-allergy drugs and immunotherapy. These anti-allergy drugs or immunotherapy treatment reduces the allergic reaction caused due to an allergen by decreasing its sensitivity. Immunotherapy has become the most prominent treatment for various allergic diseases in the past few years. Immunotherapy acts by curing the root cause of allergy. This therapy effectively controls and manages the clinical symptoms, reduces or eliminates the need for medication, prevents the worsening of a disease, and reduces the degree of specific and nonspecific bronchial hyperactivity. Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) are the two types of immunotherapy. Acceptance of immunotherapy is rising in developed as well as developing countries owing to its positive results.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size | Shares | Trends | Growth Opportunity - Forecast [2020-2030]

The pharmacovigilance outsourcing market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace in the forthcoming years. The growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the rising prevalence of outsourcing services due to various benefits that are associated with pharmacovigilance outsourcing services, for instance, low operational expenses. Along with this, the cost-effectiveness of these services is also predicted to drive the growth avenues in the global market in the near future.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy