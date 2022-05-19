ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Boys Volleyball Naperville North vs. Metea Valley 05.17.22

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetea Valley boys volleyball hosts Naperville North in a DVC matchup where the Mustangs win the conference title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. Last week of the regular season for boys volleyball with Naperville North visiting Metea Valley. The Huskies are still in contention for the DVC title,...

