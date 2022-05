MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Creola police officer appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer charges in connection with the beating an inmate in the city jail. A federal magistrate judge ordered Davis to pay a portion of the cost of his court-appointed lawyer and indicated that that she would set the case for an arraignment next week. The charge, deprivation of rights under color of law, comes as an “information,” a mechanism to bypass a grand jury and usually used when a defendant and prosecutors have worked out a plea agreement prior to indictment.

CREOLA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO