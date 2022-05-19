Kissimmee Police lieutenant honored for community work

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A woman’s use of an extension cord in disciplining a child led to her being jailed on child abuse charges, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. The victim is a 7-year-old boy and the suspect is his 30-year-old mother, the sheriff’s office said in an April 27 news release.
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
An arrest warrant that just became publicly available in the case against St. Petersburg rapper Rod Wave accuses him of choking his ex-girlfriend as their two children were in the home. The rapper, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, faces a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation in...
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch was involved in a fatal three-car crash in Ormond Beach, Florida on Friday, March 25. Ormond Beach police said Sytch did not stop around 8:28 pm as she drove south on the US 1, north of Granada Boulevard, on Friday night, when she crashed into a stationary vehicle.
May 21 (UPI) -- Police in Indiana said two men were killed and three women severely injured in a "targeted" shooting at a house in Goshen. The Goshen Police Department said in a news release that officers responded about 3:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting at a Rosemare Court house where five individuals were reported to be "severely injured."
Comments / 0