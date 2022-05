The baby formula shortage in the U.S. is likely to continue for several weeks, as it will still take some time to get Abbott Laboratories' shuttered Michigan plant back up and running once the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) OKs the reopening. That means families who rely on the product will still be contending with greatly reduced availability—as much as 40 percent in many states—for the time being.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO