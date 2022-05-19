ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas ISD names Dr. Stephanie Elizalde as lone finalist for superintendent

DALLAS — After months of a national search, Dallas ISD leaders have chosen someone who has a history with the district for its next leader. During a closed-session, special-called board meeting on Wednesday night, Dallas Independent School District's Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name Dr. Stephanie Elizalde as their lone...

