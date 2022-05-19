ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

City mulls adding $10 surcharge for police tows

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago

Towing companies that handle vehicles for the Frederick Police Department want the city to add a $10 surcharge for vehicles they tow to help make up for what they say are rapidly rising costs.

The Police Department keeps a list of eight towing companies to remove vehicles that are damaged in crashes, disabled, abandoned, held as evidence in a crime, or otherwise seized.

That work used to be profitable, but expenses related to fuel, parts, equipment and retaining staff have changed that, Vince Flook, the owner of Vinnie’s Towing and Recovery, told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday afternoon.

Flook said his company handles seven to 15 calls a month for the Frederick Police Department.

With fuel prices increasing, Flook said, he’s spending about $12,000 a month on diesel fuel.

The cost of being in the towing industry has gone up, and the extra $10 a call would help, said Dale Grimm, of Grimm’s Automotivation.

He said his company tows three or four vehicles a week for FPD.

On top of the operational costs, drivers sometimes abandon their vehicle at the company’s lot, leaving the company unable to collect payment for the job, Grimm said.

“We’re losing a lot of money on police calls, he said.

Companies that tow for the Police Department must get criminal background checks on all of their drivers, said Jenny Henneberry, special vehicle coordinator for the police department. They must be open around the clock, 365 days a year, and are required to have a secure area on their lot for vehicles towed for the police.

The city requires each of the companies it uses to have at least two trucks — one with a rollback function and one with a wheel lift, according to a staff report prepared for Wednesday’s workshop.

A small wrecker truck with a wheel lift gets about 10 miles per gallon on the highway, according to the report.

A rollback truck gets about half that, and a heavier truck gets about 3 miles per gallon.

According to the staff report, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office allows towing companies to charge $5 per mile, with a maximum round trip of 30 miles, along with a 9% fuel surcharge for mileage, with a maximum surcharge of $13.50 per tow.

The report said the Police Department believes that a surcharge should be added, but with fuel prices reviewed each month. The surcharge should end automatically if fuel prices drop below $3.29 a gallon, the report said.

Comments / 0

