Norman Reedus, who plays Death Stranding’s Sam Porter Bridges, apparently confirms that Death Stranding 2 is coming soon. Norman Reedus has never been shy in teasing fans about Death Stranding. He did it once back in September, and he did it again this May. It looks like his initial Death Stranding leak was not only intentional, it’s highly encouraged. Otherwise, Hideo Kojima should have asked him to keep quiet about Death Stranding 2 at this point. But no, Reedus just doubles down on the Death Stranding leaks unabashedly.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 HOURS AGO