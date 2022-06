The City of Lauderhill Is Under a Tropical Storm Watch as Inclement Weather Approaches South Florida Starting Friday, June 3rd. Lauderhill, FL – June 2, 2022 – 6:00 PM – The City of Lauderhill’s Administrative Emergency Management Team is keeping an eye on the approaching weather that is likely to be Tropical Storm Alex on Friday and Saturday. The weather system is expected to be a considerable rain event - dropping approximately 5-10 inches of rain in some areas.

LAUDERHILL, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO