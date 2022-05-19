ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-21 06:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:18:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN JASPER...SOUTHERN SHELBY...SOUTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND...CLAY AND EFFINGHAM COUNTIES At 703 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cowden to near Edgewood to near Xenia, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Watson, Stewardson, Louisville, Clay City, Dieterich, Wheeler, Neoga, Montrose, Sailor Springs and Ingraham. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 143 and 178. Interstate 70 between mile markers 79 and 108. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Macoupin, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Macoupin; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Southwestern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 617 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Shipman to Sawyerville to near Sorento, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Mount Olive, Benld, Sawyerville and Mount Clare around 620 PM CDT. Gillespie, East Gillespie and Eagarville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Taylor Springs, Litchfield, Hillsboro, Carlinville, Schram City, Raymond and Palmyra. This includes Interstate 55 in Illinois between exits 44 and 63. This also includes Beaver Dam State Park and Lake Lou Yaeger. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Jefferson; St. Charles; St. Louis; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern St. Charles County in east central Missouri Northwestern Jefferson County in east central Missouri Northeastern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southwestern St. Louis County in east central Missouri Southeastern Warren County in east central Missouri * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 1100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Union, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Villa Ridge and Augusta around 1110 AM CDT. Gray Summit around 1115 AM CDT. Pacific and Defiance around 1120 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Eureka, Wildwood, Ellisville, Clarkson Valley, Spirit of St. Louis Airport, High Ridge, Ballwin, Murphy, Chesterfield and Valley Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 247 and 269. Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 209 and 214. This also includes Babler Memorial State Park, Route 66 State Park, Castlewood State Park, and Robertsville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

