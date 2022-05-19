ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville woman 1st in state to receive reduced drug sentence under new school zone law

By Chelsea Beimfohr
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygQKo_0firxHzp00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new state law has the power to reduce prison sentences for hundreds of Tennessee drug offenders.

In 2020, the state legislature passed a law that no longer required mandatory minimum sentences for people caught buying or selling drugs in a school zone — meaning there was previously no option for parole or early release.

The law also shortened drug-free school zones from 1,000 to 500 feet around schools.

But that law was not made retroactive for people already behind bars for this offense until April 2022.

New TN law could reduce prison sentences for hundreds of drug offenders

Last month, Governor Bill Lee signed a bill allowing courts to reduce sentences for school zone drug offenders if the act took place farther than 500 feet from the school zone, or if counsel can prove the act didn’t endanger any children.

On Wednesday, a Nashville woman became the first person in Tennessee to receive a reduced sentence under that new law.

Jenica Gant previously pleaded guilty to selling drugs inside her home back in 2011. At the time, it was within 1,000 feet of a school zone. She was sentenced to 15 years.

But during a Wednesday court hearing, Nashville Judge Steve Dozier agreed that Gant didn’t pose a threat to any children because her drug deal happened during the summer when kids weren’t in school.

“I stood here as an adult from decisions I made on my own,” Gant said. “It affected everyone I was connected to. Even though I had no immediate victims, I still had victims.”

Shelby County creates new childcare stipend for employees

Gant apologized to her friends and family and thanked the court for her reduced sentence.

“For anybody that hasn’t made up their mind to walk the right path, they should decide to walk the right path,” Gant said.

Sunny Eaton with the Nashville District Attorney’s Office is the director of the Conviction Review Unit. She says Gant’s case was “symbolic” of the type of “unfairness” caused by drug-free school zone laws.

“None of Ms. Gant’s offenses occurred at a time or a place where children were actually exposed. They were in the summertime. They were at night. They were on her own property,” Eaton said. “I think you’ll find in any metropolitan area, particularly in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods, people live near schools.”

Eaton says Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk is committed to addressing injustices in the community. His office has already identified 20 to 30 cases similar to Gant’s that they plan to petition.

“These laws were applied and these arrests were made in ways that illustrated injustice that frankly lead to abuse and over-policing and contributed to mass incarceration,” Eaton said.

Gant is expected to be released from prison as early as Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

DoJ announces 43 violent crime arrests in April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Justice announced the arrest of 43 individuals in a press conference Friday. “The Marshal Service worked with local and state law enforcement agencies, and the primary focus was fugitives with violent backgrounds,” US Attorney Joseph C. Murphy said. The DoJ spoke at Memphis City Hall detailing the joint efforts […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eaton, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Operation River Run leads to arrest of dozens of fugitives in West Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday 43 fugitives have been arrested in West Tennessee during an initiative to reduce violent crime. Operation River Run was a joint federal, state, and local law enforcement initiative that the DOJ said was part of a collaborative effort announced in February 2022 to reduce violent crime in the state by supporting efforts at the local level.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Court clears path for long-blocked Tennessee school vouchers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s highest court has ruled that Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s school voucher program does not violate the state’s constitution. The Tennessee Supreme Court’s ruled 3-2 Wednesday on the issue. Its decision overturns several lower court rulings that had previously determined the program violated the Tennessee Constitution’s “home rule.” That rule says […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#School Zone#Legislature#State Law#Wkrn
fox17.com

Metro Public Health issues dire fentanyl warning for Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Public Health issued a dire warning Friday about increasingly deadly Fentanyl overdoses in the Downtown Nashville area. The Department sites recent reports indicating individuals were using what they thought to be cocaine prior to overdosing. They say Fentanyl is commonly found as a powder mixture with cocaine or in pill form as counterfeit Oxycodone or Xanax pills.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

With public camping a felony, Tennessee homeless seek refuge

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Miranda Atnip lost her home during the coronavirus pandemic after her boyfriend moved out and she fell behind on bills. Living in a car, the 34-year-old worries every day about getting money for food, finding somewhere to shower, and saving up enough money for an apartment where her three children can live with her again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Nashville Scene

Tennessee Supreme Court Finds Gov. Lee's Education Savings Account Program Constitutional

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Supreme Court decided that Gov. Bill Lee’s Education Savings Account program is constitutional after it was held up in court for two years. The Education Savings Account Pilot Program, also called the ESA Act, was controversial legislation from Gov. Lee that barely passed in 2019. The law would allow for certain students in Davidson and Shelby counties to receive public education funds to attend private schools. Both counties sued the state on the grounds that it violates the Tennessee Constitution by targeting Nashville and Memphis.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Police issue warrant for woman suspected of April murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police issued a homicide warrant Friday for a woman suspected of being involved in a murder that took place in April. MNPD said on Twitter that Gabrielle Castelianos, 20, remains in custody after receiving a warrant for the April 9th murder of 33-year-old Mario Armondo Rios Ramos.
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Court ruling says school vouchers OK in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s highest court has ruled that Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s school voucher program does not violate the state’s constitution. The Tennessee Supreme Court’s ruled 3-2 Wednesday on the issue. Its decision overturns several lower court rulings that had previously determined the program violated the Tennessee Constitution’s “home rule.” That rule says […]
TENNESSEE STATE
beckersasc.com

Tennessee physician permanently barred from prescribing schedule II and III drugs

Manchester, Tenn., physician David Florence, DO, agreed to be permanently barred from prescribing schedule II and most schedule III controlled substances, the Justice Department said May 18. Dr. Florence was alleged to have prescribed controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose, the department said. He was also alleged to have...
WREG

WREG

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy