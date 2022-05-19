ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speed cameras to target areas with history of violations, Sioux City PD say

By Wesley Thoene
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police are wasting no time putting new mobile speed kiosks, or traffic cameras, into operation a day after showing off the units .

The kiosks could be seen set up already on Hamilton and Floyd boulevards. The Sioux City Police Department announced the location of the kiosks , saying one unit is positioned in the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard near the Floyd Hills Centre. A second kiosk was in use north of the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and Stone Park Boulevard and south of Perry Creek Elementary.

Normal photo enforcement technology collects images of those vehicles that violate posted speed limits, but Sioux City PD told KCAU 9 that the units won’t ticket every vehicle driving over the posted speed limit.

“It’s not just 5 miles an hour over the limit that’s going to get you a ticket. You have to be going pretty fast to trigger the cameras. These are not criminal citations. These are cival citations and they won’t go on your driving record or be reported to insurance,” said Sgt. Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City police.

McClure added that the mobile speed kiosks will be used in several Sioux City neighborhoods with a history of speeding violations.

