4 injured in a rollover crash on Highway 184

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rollover crash closed all lanes of traffic on Highway 184 Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at approximately 4:37 p.m. when a pickup truck and sedan collided. Four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two children and two adults were majorly injured in the crash and have been transported to Kern Medical. A male driver was the sole occupant of the truck. The other adult and two children were in the sedan.

Officials were diverting southbound traffic to Muller Road, but all lanes, northbound and southbound, have since reopened.





This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

