ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

4 injured in a rollover crash on Highway 184

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rollover crash closed all lanes of traffic on Highway 184 Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at approximately 4:37 p.m. when a pickup truck and sedan collided. Four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two children and two adults were majorly injured in the crash and have been transported to Kern Medical. A male driver was the sole occupant of the truck. The other adult and two children were in the sedan.

Officials were diverting southbound traffic to Muller Road, but all lanes, northbound and southbound, have since reopened.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078Rmb_0firvsiQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3R4E_0firvsiQ00

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Driver dies of injuries following Kimberlina Road crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of an SUV that collided with a tanker truck early Friday morning near Wasco has died of his injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP said the driver, described as a 57-year-old man from Wasco, died of his injuries at Kern Medical. According to investigators, the SUV driver […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died following a shooting Saturday morning in east Bakersfield near Mercado Latino. Emergency crews were called to the area of Harold Way and Chamberlain Avenue at around 11 a.m. for a victim of a shooting. Deputies at the scene said one person was taken to a hospital where […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Victim of deadly Hwy 58 shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man shot and killed while driving on Highway 58 earlier this month. On May 5, Daniell Mykal Williams, 24, of Bakersfield, was driving in the eastbound lanes of Highway 58 just west of the MLK Jr. Boulevard exit at around 6:30 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Kern County, CA
Cars
Kern County, CA
Accidents
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KGET

3-year-old girl is the third child this year to die in accidental drowning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the third time this year, the Kern County Coroner’s Office is reporting a child has died in an accidental drowning. Two-year-old Liliana Liset Ortiz was found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool on April 16. The incident happened on Landsdowne Street off Wible and Hosking Roads in southwest Bakersfield. Ortiz […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 33 [Bakersfield, CA]

BAKERSFIELD, CA (May 19, 2022) – A two-vehicle crash on Highway 33 claimed the life of an unidentified individual Saturday afternoon. The collision took place at the intersection of Highways 33 and 46 at 5 p.m. on May 7th, per initial reports. According to the California Highway Patrol, the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Large fire burns dozens of cars at Fresno County wrecking yard

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews from the city of Fresno, the county of Fresno, and Selma are battling a large fire Thursday, according to officials. Crews on the scene at Fresno Foreign Wrecking in Fresno County said that the fire started in a cluster of 40 cars on the north end of the wrecking yard, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Kern Medical#Nexstar Media Inc
L.A. Weekly

Three Killed in Fiery Crash on 118 Freeway [Granada Hills, CA]

GRANADA HILLS, CA (May 20, 2022) – On Saturday, at least three people died in a fiery two-vehicle crash on 118 Freeway, police said. The accident occurred on the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Granada Hills near 405 Freeway, according to initial reports. Furthermore, authorities immediately responded to the...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
KGET

Man convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter in fatal Ridgecrest crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After smoking methamphetamine, Richard McQuade took a woman for a joyride on his motorcycle that lasted just three blocks when he sped on a residential street then slammed on the brakes at a stop sign, according to prosecutors. Brooke Curry was thrown from the bike and suffered a brain injury. She […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Fire looking for three suspected arsonists

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying three suspects wanted for arson. The suspects were last seen lighting a car on fire at the corner of East Brundage and Kincaid Street on April 26. They left the crime scene in a silver 2004 Ford Expedition with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KGET

Suspect in deadly hit-and-run has hearing postponed to July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash after hitting another vehicle at more than 30 mph over the speed limit had his preliminary hearing moved to July. Defense lawyer Tony Lidgett said there is substantial information that must be gathered in the case of Eric Miles Jr. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Mark Strother Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 395 [Ridgecrest, CA]

Motorcyclist Pronounced Dead after Collision near Garlock Road. According to the police, the accident occurred just after 2:30 p.m., just north of Garlock Road. Per reports, Strother was riding a motorcycle that collided with a Freightliner. However, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Authorities also stated that...
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Several mobile homes and vehicles catch fire in Rosamond

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least three mobile homes, several vehicles, and a barn in Rosamond caught fire Thursday evening. A call for a possible fire involving a shed or trailer came in at about 5:01 p.m. Several agencies, including LA County Fire, on are on scene, according to PulsePoint. The area is experiencing windy […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Toll Fire in Caliente burns nearly 60 acres

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Strong winds and dry conditions set the stage for a busy afternoon for Kern County Fire. County firefighters were able to stop forward progress on the Toll Fire burning near Caliente Bodfish Road and Bealville Road. The fire has burned approximately 60 acres. The Toll Fire was one of several fires […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for missing 17-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help to find a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks. KCSO is looking for Kiara Grayson. She was last seen on May 7 wearing a white sweater, blue jeans and tennis shoes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall weighs 125 pounds […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing 15-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 15-year-old girl reported missing and last seen Wednesday night. Officers are looking for Natalia Velazquez, 15. Velazquez is considered at-risk because she is a first-time runaway, the department said. Velazquez was last seen May 18 at around 9:45 p.m. in the 1200 block […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man drove 76 mph in fatal hit-and-run: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of an SUV that traveled more than 30 mph above the speed limit when it collided with a Jeep Wrangler, killing its driver and seriously injuring a passenger, admitted running from the scene, saying he was on probation and scared, court documents say. Eric Miles Jr. turned himself in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy