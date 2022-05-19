Atlantic City Council passes mowing ordinance

(Moravia, Iowa) – Cass County (IA) Treasurer Tracey J Marshall reports she was last week in Moravia, she was sworn-in as President of the Iowa State County Treasurers Association, an affiliate of (ISAC) Iowa State Association of Counties. During the event, Treasurers from across the State were updated on Iowa legislation with the (DOT) Department of Transportation, (DOR) Department of Revenue, (IADA) Iowa Dealers Association, and the (ISCTA) Iowa State County Treasurers Association. Marshall says “There are many entities who partner with the county treasurer’s office so there is ongoing training needed. At this meeting classes were held on legislation updates to tax sales, cash and investments, and requirements for the Department of Revenue.”
