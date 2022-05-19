Atlantic City Council passes mowing ordinance

(Radio Iowa) – Mason City’s mayor has just returned from a trip to New York City where he presented the “Key to the City” to the cast and crew of the current Broadway production of “The Music Man,” which was created by Mason City-native Meredith Willson. Mayor Bill Schickel says he had a fabulous time along with his family and others from Mason City in representing the community. Mayor Schickel says, “My counterpart, Mayor George Shinn, played by Jefferson Mays, a Tony-award winning actor in his own right, I was able to present the key to him in a ceremony right before the show and extend an invitation to him and the rest of the cast to attend our Band Festival next year.”

