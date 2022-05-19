ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic City Council passes mowing ordinance

kjan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Atlantic, Iowa) – The City Council in Atlantic, Wednesday, passed an Ordinance (#1018), amending the City Code of Ordinances to change how tall the grass must be by certain dates each month. City Clerk Barb Barrick explains the change was with regard to current Ordinance # 1016. Barrick...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 4

MFULVR
2d ago

AC HAS SO MANY PROBLEMS AND THESE MOROpNS ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE HEIGHT OF GRASS??? KEEP VOTING IN DO NOTHING DEMOCRAPS…REAL SMART!!!!

Reply
2
