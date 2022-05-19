ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

DNR interviews game warden candidates at Madison College

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJTht_0firu56300

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill 15 game warden positions.

Over 700 applicants are vying for the openings. The DNR held interviews with some of those candidates Wednesday at Madison College. Part of the interview was a physical test.

“If they pass our interview, they move on to the next phase of our process which is our background investigation,” training director Cara Kamke said. “If they miss something on the fitness assessment today, they’ll have one more opportunity to retry.”

The physical test involved a one-and-a-half mile run, an obstacle course, push-ups, sit-ups, a 300-meter run and a vertical jump.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Monona Grove School District shows off solar array it says is largest on K-12 school in Wisconsin

MONONA, Wis. — The Monona Grove School District cut the ribbon Saturday on a large solar array it says is the largest to be installed on a K-12 school in Wisconsin. The array covers roughly two-thirds of the roof of Monona Grove High School. When fully operational, the district expects it will generate about half of the school’s electricity. Peter...
MONONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

18 Wisconsin counties have ‘high’ COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Wisconsin counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels more than doubled in the past week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures show. The agency’s latest update found 18 counties colored the orange indicating high levels, a jump from the seven reported at the end of last week.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin students recognized in first-ever signing day for apprenticeships

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stateline Manufacturing Alliance held its first-ever signing day Thursday to recognize southern Wisconsin students choosing a pathway in the trades. Thirteen students from different area high schools were selected for apprenticeships in an “earn and learn” model, which allows them to work full-time learning a trade while also taking college classes that are paid for by their employer. Stateline Manufacturing Alliance explained that the goal of the event is to match students’ skills and career interests with local partners to meet the growing workforce need.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
wisconsinrightnow.com

Wisconsin Sheriffs Slam Jarchow For Campaign of ‘Lies and Misleading Attacks’

A group of 11 sheriffs from around Wisconsin slammed Republican attorney general candidate Adam Jarchow for running a “shameful campaign based on lies and misleading attacks” that they called “unparalleled in recent memory of political campaigns in the state” about his opponent in the GOP primary race for attorney general, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.
onfocus.news

Four Wisconsin Boat Fatalities Reported So Far in 2022

MADISON, Wis. – National Safe Boating Week is May 21-27 and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds boaters that wearing a life jacket could save your life. It is human nature to think drowning can’t happen to you. Most people who drown in boating accidents know how...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences announced around 230 employees, about 50 of whom are based in Wisconsin, were laid off Tuesday amid high inflation and a need to prioritize specific programs. Company spokesperson Scott Larrivee stated Thursday that these layoffs make up around 3% of the company’s total workforce....
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Game Warden#Fitness#Madison College#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Ceremony at Capitol remembers fallen Wisconsin law enforcement officers

MADISON, Wis. — The 32nd annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony took place at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Friday. The event, which coincides with National Police Week, remembers law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. A procession of squad cars made its way from Olin-Turville Park to the Capitol for the event. Prior to the procession, the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Republicans hold convention this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Republicans will debate how to move forward with the endorsement process when they are in Middleton this weekend at the state party convention. All four candidates running for governor will be eligible to receive the party’s endorsement, but the party may also consider going with a no endorsement option. The debate over not only who to endorse,...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
seehafernews.com

Local Legislator Announces He’s Running For Re-election

“It’s just been an honor to serve the people in the 25th Assembly District over the past 10 years and I have some work to continue.”. With that, Republican Paul Tittl of Manitowoc has announced he’s officially running for a sixth two-year term to represent the 25th Assembly District in Madison.
MADISON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

5-19-22 former wisconsin governor thompson questions hiring of new uw-madison chancellor

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW System president this spring. He said that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She’s the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Officials Should Oppose Health Care Merger

Could someone please explain how the pending merger of the Advocate Aurora Health (AAH) of Chicago and Milwaukee and Atrium Health of Charlotte, North Carolina helps patients and employers in Wisconsin?. That fundamental question needs deep examination by federal and state regulators and legislators. These are non-profit health systems that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the university. The news comes after several recent public-facing events celebrating her time at the university, including a day at the Memorial Union Terrace for a final round of ice cream, music and goodbyes with students and staff. Blank also attended UW-Madison’s...
MADISON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Movie Alleging 2020 Election Fraud In Wisconsin Comes To Green Bay

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A film alleging widespread fraud in the 2020 Presidential election is being shown in theatres across the country this week, including in De Pere Tuesday evening. Media fact checkers are poking holes in the theories presented in the film, 2000 Mules. However, supporters say...
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I believe in Mandela’: Elizabeth Warren stumps for Democratic Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren made a stop in Madison Friday evening to campaign for Democratic Senate hopeful and current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. Barnes is one of several Democrats hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall. During an event at the Garver Feed Mill, Warren told attendees the fight to protect abortion rights...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy