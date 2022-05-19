DNR interviews game warden candidates at Madison College

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill 15 game warden positions.

Over 700 applicants are vying for the openings. The DNR held interviews with some of those candidates Wednesday at Madison College. Part of the interview was a physical test.

“If they pass our interview, they move on to the next phase of our process which is our background investigation,” training director Cara Kamke said. “If they miss something on the fitness assessment today, they’ll have one more opportunity to retry.”

The physical test involved a one-and-a-half mile run, an obstacle course, push-ups, sit-ups, a 300-meter run and a vertical jump.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.