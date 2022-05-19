ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

COVID forces Pearl Jam to cancel Las Vegas show

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Pearl Jam announced Wednesday on Twitter that they are canceling their shows in Las Vegas and Sacramento following their bassist, Jeff Ament, testing positive for COVID-19.

Pearl Jam apologized, stating they will be issuing refunds: “Regretfully, the Sacramento and Las Vegas shows are canceled. Ticket refunds will be automatically processed to ticket holders' method of purchase. We are so very sorry. Be safe out there.” Pearl Jam said in a Twitter statement.

"Dear PJ fans and ticket holders, While the band battled through Oakland after drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid, and Fresno where Ed and the band got through it with the help of Dave Krusen as special guest drummer, they now have to present the heartbreaking news that this morning bassist Jeff Ament has tested positive for Covid. This is horrible for everybody involved and we are especially sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows. Our Attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have done to remain clear of infection. Regretfully, the Sacremento and Las Vegas shows are canceled. Ticket refunds will be automatically processed to ticket holders' method of purchase. We are so very sorry. Be safe out there."

Local company brightening up Las Vegas

Lighting in our valley is a serious business. From the lights outside on the strip, to the lights inside our resorts, no one does it better. In this week's Nevada Built, 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones takes a look at a company brightening up our lives.
LAS VEGAS, NV
