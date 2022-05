BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police made 11 arrests and confiscated large quantities of marijuana, a handful of firearms, a stolen vehicle and other drugs on Thursday. The city of Battle Creek says officers responded to a report of individuals tossing a safe from the roof of a building in an attempt to break it open. We’re told those officers arrived on East Avenue to find 10 young men in their late teens to early 20s.

