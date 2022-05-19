2022 Student Art Exhibition Awards

An elevated supper club dinner concept from Miami, MainRo, has just arrived in Los Angeles in the old Beso space. MainRo has big intentions to fill its 7,500 square foot space with a combination of cocktails, dining and theater all in one. MainRo is definitely lookin' bougie in the best...
On April 15, a faculty tenure celebration, hosted by the Crafton Hills College President’s Office and Professional Development Committee, recognized tenure recipients from 2020, 2021, and 2022. Congratulations to these honorees, who have moved up in academic rank from Assistant Professor to Associate Professor. 2020. Racquel Schoenfeld. Vonda O’Shaughnessy...
The Taste the World in Eastvale event will be happening just outside of Eleanor Roosevelt High School and will have over 80 vendors. "(The Event is) built to encompass cultures and countries represented in Eastvale, and it's a unique opportunity to sample different world cuisines right in our backyard," said Eastvale Communications Director Marc Donohue.
In 1972, almost 50 years ago, a small community college in the hills of the city of Yucaipa opened its doors to area students. Since then, Crafton Hills College has uplifted the lives of thousands through its educational resources. CHC celebrated this 50-year milestone on April 21 during a special fundraising gala hosted by the.
The Rotary Club of Colton is hosting its 2022 Miss Colton Pageant on Sunday, May 22nd, 1pm at Colton High School. Fourteen contestants will be competing for the title this year, six will be competing in the Miss Division, and eight will be competing for the title of Teen Miss Colton.
Angela and her husband Mike weren't ready when their daughter showed them a disturbing social media post Thursday night. They say the post shows their daughter's Aliso Niguel High School classmate holding a racist prom invite, saying, "If you went to prom with me, it would take my breath away" next to a photo of George Floyd.
The Crafton Hills College campus community garden is once again ready to provide much needed vegetables to students facing food insecurity. Two solid wood gazebos and additional picnic tables were recently installed to provide a place for students to study outside or have a serene place to eat and hang out.
Discover the 10 Most Gorgeous Waterfalls in Southern California (& Where To Find Them) When you think of Southern California, waterfalls might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Your first thought might be Hollywood lights or even Disneyland. However, during the spring, the landscape of SoCal comes alive with flowing wonders and panoramic hikes to waterfalls. After all, nothing beats getting out in nature and discovering some of the amazing landscapes that this region has to offer. Here’s a list of ten gorgeous waterfalls in Southern California that are worth your time and effort.
We take Graduation Season very serious here at 99.1 KGGI, and for good reason, it's an incredible accomplishment!. With that said, here are the Graduation dates, times and locations for all the ceremonies across the Inland Empire:. For Schools in San Bernardino County. For Schools in Riverside County. Don't forget...
After a two-year break, Cal Poly Pomona graduates will celebrate in-person commencement ceremonies starting Friday. As one tradition returns, another will disappear forever. The structurally flawed CLA Tower on campus is being demolished.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. I can confidently say that I love fried chicken and waffles. But do you love them eating together? If so, you must stop your research from finding the most popular restaurants here. Instead, you should go to this restaurant immediately.
The program will be a way for the city to honor residents who are military veterans, reservists, and on active duty. "The city has had a banner program that's largely been both dormant and also required a cost component for the honoree or their family to pay," said San Bernardino Public Information Officer Jeff Krause.
LOS ANGELES - A West Los Angeles woman still has the fake chain a thief draped over her while the real necklace was stolen off of her. Priti does not want to give her last name for safety reasons but was robbed the day after Mother's Day by a woman pretending to ask for directions.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Immersive group gaming platform Electric Gamebox is opening its 6th location in the U.S. right here in Rancho Cucamonga. Electric Gamebox delivers hyper-immersive games in interactive digital smart rooms - also called "Gamebox" gaming pods - which can host up to six players for experiences lasting between 15 and 60 minutes.
A Diamond Bar resident who scuffled with two armed individuals in an armed home invasion robbery early Thursday says he recognized one of them as his friend. "I cannot say anything, he is my friend you know," the victim said. Deputies from the Walnut/Diamond Sheriff's Station were called at about...
Burlington Stores will celebrate the opening of its 91st store in California with a series of events and giveaways May 27-28 at Countryside Marketplace in Menifee, located at 30054 Haun Road. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m. May 27, the first 100 customers at the store, 18 and up,...
