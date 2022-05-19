ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucaipa, CA

2022 Student Art Exhibition Awards

craftonhills.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe visual art department is pleased to announce the...

www.craftonhills.edu

craftonhills.edu

Fifteen Faculty Celebrated at Tenure Recognition Ceremony

On April 15, a faculty tenure celebration, hosted by the Crafton Hills College President’s Office and Professional Development Committee, recognized tenure recipients from 2020, 2021, and 2022. Congratulations to these honorees, who have moved up in academic rank from Assistant Professor to Associate Professor. 2020. Racquel Schoenfeld. Vonda O’Shaughnessy...
YUCAIPA, CA
KVCR NEWS

Eastvale hosting international food festival May 21st and 22nd

The Taste the World in Eastvale event will be happening just outside of Eleanor Roosevelt High School and will have over 80 vendors. "(The Event is) built to encompass cultures and countries represented in Eastvale, and it's a unique opportunity to sample different world cuisines right in our backyard," said Eastvale Communications Director Marc Donohue.
EASTVALE, CA
craftonhills.edu

Annual Foundation Gala Celebrates Crafton’s 50-Year History, Students

In 1972, almost 50 years ago, a small community college in the hills of the city of Yucaipa opened its doors to area students. Since then, Crafton Hills College has uplifted the lives of thousands through its educational resources. CHC celebrated this 50-year milestone on April 21 during a special fundraising gala hosted by the.
YUCAIPA, CA
iecn.com

The Rotary Club is crowning its 2022 Miss Colton on May 22nd

The Rotary Club of Colton is hosting its 2022 Miss Colton Pageant on Sunday, May 22nd, 1pm at Colton High School. Fourteen contestants will be competing for the title this year, six will be competing in the Miss Division, and eight will be competing for the title of Teen Miss Colton.
COLTON, CA
craftonhills.edu

CHC Garden Re-Opening

The Crafton Hills College campus community garden is once again ready to provide much needed vegetables to students facing food insecurity. Two solid wood gazebos and additional picnic tables were recently installed to provide a place for students to study outside or have a serene place to eat and hang out.
YUCAIPA, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 10 Most Gorgeous Waterfalls in Southern California (& Where To Find Them)

Discover the 10 Most Gorgeous Waterfalls in Southern California (& Where To Find Them) When you think of Southern California, waterfalls might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Your first thought might be Hollywood lights or even Disneyland. However, during the spring, the landscape of SoCal comes alive with flowing wonders and panoramic hikes to waterfalls. After all, nothing beats getting out in nature and discovering some of the amazing landscapes that this region has to offer. Here’s a list of ten gorgeous waterfalls in Southern California that are worth your time and effort.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Fontana, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. I can confidently say that I love fried chicken and waffles. But do you love them eating together? If so, you must stop your research from finding the most popular restaurants here. Instead, you should go to this restaurant immediately.
FONTANA, CA
foxla.com

Distraction robber targets elderly West LA woman on her porch

LOS ANGELES - A West Los Angeles woman still has the fake chain a thief draped over her while the real necklace was stolen off of her. Priti does not want to give her last name for safety reasons but was robbed the day after Mother's Day by a woman pretending to ask for directions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Electric Gamebox opens 6th US location in Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Immersive group gaming platform Electric Gamebox is opening its 6th location in the U.S. right here in Rancho Cucamonga. Electric Gamebox delivers hyper-immersive games in interactive digital smart rooms - also called "Gamebox" gaming pods - which can host up to six players for experiences lasting between 15 and 60 minutes.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
menifee247.com

Burlington opening, giveaways scheduled May 27-28

Burlington Stores will celebrate the opening of its 91st store in California with a series of events and giveaways May 27-28 at Countryside Marketplace in Menifee, located at 30054 Haun Road. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m. May 27, the first 100 customers at the store, 18 and up,...
MENIFEE, CA

