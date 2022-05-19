ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

City of Beckley looking to fill multiple seasonal positions

By Izzy Post
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The city of Beckley is hiring positions for the summer months.
Administrators are looking to fill all sorts of roles, from gift shop cashier and tour guide to ticket taker and pool manager. Applicants must have a valid West Virginia driver’s license and pass a drug and background check to get the job.

If they’re really good dependable workers it could turn into something else but right now it’s just, especially for the pool, and the lawn maintenance is just summer, seasonal work.

Leslie Gray Baker, Beckley Director of Parks and Rec

If you want to apply for one of the many open jobs you can get an application a the Youth Museum on Ewart Avenue in Beckley.

WVNS

WVNS

