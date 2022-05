WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The Winchester Walmart is back open. An employee tells us workers and customers alike were evacuated from the building around 9 a.m. According to fire officials, an “irritant” of some sort, they’re not sure what yet, caused 32 people to have various symptoms, including skin irritation, scratchy throat, and coughing. We’re told all of them were checked out by EMS on scene and no one went to the hospital.

WINCHESTER, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO