ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, NY

Livingston County proclaims Emergency Medical Services Week

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Livingston County Board of Supervisors has proclaimed May 15-21 as Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week throughout Livingston County. The week celebrates and honors all EMS practitioners and their frontline partners. This year’s EMS Week theme is “Rising to the Challenge,” reminding residents that every day EMS is responding, supporting, and...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Livingston County Historian to retire after 25 years

Livingston County Historian Amie Alden is retiring after more than 25 years of public service, effective May 31, 2022. Alden first began working with the County in 1997 as Deputy Historian. She became the first full-time historian in 2004, managing the County’s public research room, historical archives, community outreach and advocacy, and overseeing the activities of the County’s 17 town historians. Alden said she’ll miss developing new ways to share local history with people of all ages and walks of life the most, especially student interns, upon her retirement.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Arcadia Fire Sends Man to Hospital

An early morning fire in the Town Of Arcadia sent one man to the hospital. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies report responding to House’s Motel on Route 31 just before 1:00a Thursday where a man awoke to a fire in his room, causing burns on his arms and torso. The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.
ARCADIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dansville, NY
County
Livingston County, NY
City
Geneseo, NY
City
Livonia, NY
Livingston County, NY
Government
City
Livingston, NY
FL Radio Group

One Driver Killed in Route 31 Accident in Wayne County

One driver was killed and another hospitalized following a two-car collision on State Route 31 in the town of Lyons late Friday morning. State Police say Nancy Delork, of Lyons, was traveling west when her car crossed over into the oncoming lane and struck an eastbound car head-on. Delork was airlifted to Strong for treatment of her injuries.
LYONS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fatal car crash in Lyons, one dead

LYONS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on State Route 31 in the Town of Lyons Friday morning. Deputies said that Nancy Delork of Dunn Road in Lyons was traveling Westbound on Route 31 when her vehicle crossed over into the oncoming lane striking an eastbound vehicle head-on.
LYONS, NY
waynetimes.com

Wolcott couple arrested for robbery in Cayuga County

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck reported that, on Wednesday, April 11th, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a robbery on Fire Lane One in the Town of Moravia. The preliminary investigation determined that a victim had been lured to this location where he was physically...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteer Fire Department#Android#Mobile#Ems Week#Geneseo Fire Department
WHEC TV-10

Man burned during fire in Wayne County motel

ARCADIA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with burns after a fire at a motel in Wayne County. Deputies believe it was caused by careless smoking. It happened overnight in the Town of Arcadia. Deputies say a fire broke out at House's Motel on...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Police: No evidence of active shooter on Scottsville Road

CHILI N.Y. — An active shooter threat at a business on Scottsville Road drew police from across Monroe County Friday morning. Police tell 13WHAM no one was hurt. Law enforcement officers evacuated "multiple buildings" and are searching floors with the help of K-9 teams. Police say there is no...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Deadly Week for COVID in Broome County

The local death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues its grim upward march. Broome County on May 19 reported two more lives lost bringing the total to seven for the week. Broome County has now lost 518 residents to the pandemic. Chenango County added two names to the death rolls for a total of 122 deaths and Cortland County May 19 reported another death, bringing their total to 121.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WHEC TV-10

Law enforcement officers light up Ring of Honor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Law enforcement officers activated their emergency lights and sirens around the Cobbs Hill Reservoir in memory of the fallen Thursday night. The Ring of Honor is a yearly tradition in Rochester during National Police Week. It's also a way to recognize all law enforcement officers.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

1 injured after crash on Rt. 104 in Wayne County

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say one person was hospitalized after a crash Wednesday morning on Route 104 in Wayne County. The crash occurred in the Town of Wolcott and involved an SUV and a small tanker truck. Authorities say the driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to Upstate […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Henrietta DMV getting new home

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Department of Motor Vehicles on East Henrietta Road will close for good next Wednesday. The Monroe County Clerk's Office says it's relocating the office to a larger, more modern space over on Jefferson Road. The new branch will open to the public on June...
HENRIETTA, NY
wxxinews.org

Federal agents rescue recreational boater in Lake Ontario as his boat was sinking

Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency say that on Friday, their Air and Marine Operations unit rescued a recreational boater as his boat was sinking. The agents on board their boat in Lake Ontario got a search and rescue notification from the U.S. Coast Guard, and they noticed the hull of a recreational boat listing, with the operator still on board.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

INSIDE THE FLX: HEALing Community Study tackes opioid abuse in Auburn and Cayuga County (podcast)

In this episode, we talk with Monika Salvage, Project Director for the HEALing Communities Study. HEALing Communities is a project that’s been in existence in Cayuga County for a little over two years. The HEALing team that was funded by the a state grant combines expertise in substance use disorder, project management, communications, peer work, community outreach, how to navigate local services, data analysis, health research, and facilitating organizational change. In collaboration with community partners, the team collected and analyzed near-real-time overdose data, which helped them identify susceptible populations, geographic areas of need, and any potentially concerning trends in a timely manner. It also allowed us to facilitate the implementation of targeted programs to ensure access to care where and when it is needed. This infrastructure did not exist before the grant.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Livingston County names new Director of Community Mental Health Services

The Livingston County Board of Supervisors recently named Lynette Greene as the new Director of Community Mental Health Services, effective May 8, 2022. Greene earned her bachelor’s degree from Canisius College and holds a Master of Social Work degree from Syracuse University. She brings with her 30 years of experience in a variety of settings, including child welfare, educational institutions and clinics. She spent the last 12 years as the Director of Mental Health at UR|Noyes, where her focus was on improving access to care.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Police probe of Morse death turned over to DA

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The long-awaited State Police investigation into the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse is finished. Morse died last March, after he stopped breathing and lost consciousness while training at the state Fire Academy in Montour Falls. Joe Fazzary, the Schuyler County District Attorney, told...
WATERTOWN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

78K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy