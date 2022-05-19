ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Valley Youth Soccer Team Wins National Tourney

By Ruben Juarez
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The boys on local soccer team FC Dallas RGV Elite 2008 won the under-13 championship at the Copita Alianza, a national tournament held in Arizona in early May. “It feels great to represent the Valley,” said goalkeeper Gael Guerra. “Not many kids are...

www.valleycentral.com

Comments / 0

