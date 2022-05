A Hampton County student is dead following what officials describe as one of the worst automobile accidents they have seen in recent years. The two-vehicle accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. on Thursday at 2424 Columbia Highway North (U.S. Highway 321), near Luray. The crash involved a car driven by an Estill student and a diesel fuel tanker owned by Mixson Oil Company in Allendale, , according to Hampton County EMS reports.

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO