ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC man who wanted to kill Democrats in ‘Jew York’ sentenced to 3 years

By Priscilla DeGregory
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wspbU_0firlxun00

A Staten Island sex offender who threatened to kill Democrats , protesters and a Jewish senator from “Jew York” after the 2020 election, was sentenced to three years behind bars on a gun charge conviction Wednesday.

Brian Maiorana made death threats on social media in the months leading up to and continuing after the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election – including saying, “We blow up the FBI building for real,” prosecutors have alleged.

Brooklyn federal Judge Frederic Block handed down the sentence after Maiorana pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count in the case, being a felon in possession of a weapon.

The 55-year-old level-1 sex offender was convicted in Pennsylvania in 2007 for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old when he was 38 – and as a felon is barred from having a firearm, according to prosecutors.

The other two counts against Maiorana in the more recent case, including the transmission of threats to injury and a felon in possession of ammunition, were dismissed after his guilty plea.

On Nov. 5, 2020, Maiorana allegedly wrote, “The carnage needs to come in the form of extermination of anyone that claims to be democrat … as well as their family members.”

“As‌ ‌the‌ ‌Jew‌ ‌Senator‌ ‌from‌ ‌Jew‌ ‌York‌ ‌said‌ ‌‘nothing‌ ‌is‌ ‌off‌ ‌the‌ ‌table,’ ”‌ Maiorana allegedly ‌posted, on Nov. 8, 2020 in an apparent reference to Sen. Chuck ‌Schumer‌’s statement about expanding the US Supreme Court. ‌

“We‌ ‌blow‌ ‌up‌ ‌the‌ ‌FBI‌ ‌building‌ ‌for‌ ‌real.‌ ‌All‌ ‌the‌ ‌alphabet‌ ‌agencies‌ ‌assassination‌ ‌will‌ ‌become‌ ‌the‌ ‌new‌ ‌normal‌ ‌now…that‌ ‌the‌ ‌electoral‌ ‌process‌ ‌is‌ ‌finished,”‌ ‌he‌ ‌allegedly wrote in another post from Nov. 8.

When the feds searched Maiorana’s home, they found a loaded semi-automatic pistol, gun parts for a .22 caliber firearm, a crossbow, a taser, an expandable baton and a skull mask, prosecutors alleged.

“This office and our law enforcement partners are so grateful that we apprehended the defendant before he turned his violent social media rants into fatal actions, and that we are not once again grieving a mass shooting,” Brooklyn US Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

Maiorana’s criminal defense attorney didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Comments / 5

Regal Journey
3d ago

Good . When he reports I hope they make the other inmates aware that he likes 13 year olds and not for his terroristic threats .. That should make his 3 years feel more like 30.

Reply
6
Dan Chillemi
3d ago

Only 3 years WTF our judicial system is so flawed. He should have gotten 20years.

Reply
5
Related
CBS New York

Court reinstates NYC's "diaphragm law" for police officers

NEW YORK -- A state appeals court has reinstated a New York City law prohibiting police officers from using chokeholds or putting pressure on a person's diaphragm while making an arrest. Thursday's decision reversed a lower court ruling, while found the measure was unconstitutionally vague. In its reversal, the New York Supreme Court ruled the law is clear in what officers can and can't do. Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said the ruling is a direct blow to the NYPD's fight against violent crime in the city. He said the PBA is now considering its legal options. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Sources: 2 murders in the Bronx related to gang attacks

NEW YORK -- Two people found murdered in a torched car in the Bronx this week, and as CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports, police sources say one of those victims was unknowingly swept up in a series of gang-related attacks.Police sources believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Former college basketball player 22-year-old Jesse Parrilla was found murdered with his friend Nikki Huang in a burned-out car in the Bronx early Monday morning.Sources say both had been shot and the car was set on fire.Huang's family owns Wa Lung Kitchen on the Lower East Side, where customers...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Brooklyn, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Court brings back NYC ban on police restraint during arrests

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court has reinstated a New York City law that prohibits the city’s police officers from putting pressure on a person’s torso while making an arrest. That reverses a lower court ruling which labeled the measure “unconstitutionally vague.” The court ruled Thursday the law is clear in what officers can […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Court finalizes new NY congressional, state Senate maps

A state judge finalized New York's congressional and state Senate district maps early Saturday, putting them in place for the next decade barring any further lawsuits. Carnegie Mellon University fellow Jonathan Cervas, who was tasked with redrawing new district lines after a set of Democrat-drawn maps were overturned, submitted his final maps late Friday night, with Acting State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister ordering them into place just after midnight Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Raping Hauppauge 13-Year-Old He Met On Snapchat

A man has been apprehended after police say he raped a teenager he conversed with on Snapchat. Andrew Ramsaroop, age 30, of Queens, then met the victim at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on Friday, May 13 during which he attempted to have the victim and her friend enter his vehicle, but they refused, Suffolk County Police said.
HAUPPAUGE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Fbi#Sen#Violent Crime#Jewish#The Us Supreme Court
PIX11

Man attacked in Bronx gunpoint robbery, police say

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was held at gunpoint inside his car and attacked by two thieves before he was robbed in the Bronx, police said Thursday. The 25-year-old victim was inside his car along East 167th Street near Union Avenue when a man went inside the car in the front passenger seat […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Arrest Made Month After Brazen Daylight Beating Kills Beloved NYC Store Owner

Authorities have arrested a man in the case of a Queens pawnshop owner who died weeks after a beating so savage that cops initially thought he'd been shot in the head. Rondolfo Lopez-Portillo, a 48-year-old from Queens, faces murder, robbery and criminal weapons possession charges in the March 28 attack on Arasb Shoughi at the 60-year-old's Global Pawn store on Jamaica Avenue.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Syracuse.com

Hochul’s office involved in retaliatory firing of ethics officer, lawsuit says

Albany, N.Y. — The ethics officer for a state agency felt a colleague might be improperly steering a contract to a politically connected law firm. So last September, Melissa Saren filed a complaint with New York’s ethics oversight body. Before doing so, she’d received approval from her supervisor at the New York State Insurance Fund, acting Executive Director Mary Beth Woods.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy