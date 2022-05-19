Man charged in fatal MacArthur Center shooting speaks out

*Watch the full jailhouse interview in the player above

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in a shooting that killed one person and injured two others at the MacArthur Center in Norfolk April 2 has been arrested.

Police said Gary L. Moore, 39, of Virginia Beach, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He had a video arraignment Thursday morning. Moore plans to hire his own attorneys. He’s due back in court on May 26.

Police responded to the mall at 300 Monticello Avenue around 6:25 p.m. April 2 for a report of a gunshot disturbance.

Officers arrived and found a man, identified as 33-year-old Norfolk resident Roosevelt McKinney, outside of the mall with a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

A woman and another man were also shot. They were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police identified Moore as the shooting suspect a few days after the incident.

In an interview with 10 On Your Side Thursday, Moore made a point to say he turned himself in. Norfolk Police originally said he was “taken into custody without incident in Norfolk on Wednesday”.

Court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side say, “Accused was polite and cooperative and turned himself in.”

