CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A seven-run top of the first powered Louisiana Tech to take the weekend series rubber match Saturday afternoon at Charlotte 8-3 inside Hayes Stadium. The Bulldog bats came out firing. With the bases loaded Cole McConnell drove in his 71st run of the year on a groundout. Walker Burchfield beat out a throw on a fielder’s choice to bring in the second run and Logan McLeod was hit-by-pitch to allow the Bulldogs to take a 3-0 lead. With the bases loaded and two down, Wade Elliott launched a moonshot grand slam over the left center field wall. Elliott’s fourth long ball of the year capped off the seven run first inning.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO