Boil water advisory issued in West Nyack following water main break
Some people in West Nyack are being told to boil their water after a water main break Wednesday.
Nyack Water is asking everyone within their district - residents and businesses - to limit the amount of water they use while the issue is repaired.
Free drinking water is available at Plasti-Craft on West Nyack Road and Western Highway.
Distribution will be done on a first come, first served basis.
Questions can be directed to the Nyack Water emergency line at 845–358–3734.
Nyack water estimates water will be restored by early Thursday morning. Residents at impacted streets will be on a boil water advisory for the next 72 hours:
Theresa Drive
West Street
Phillips Lane
Benson Avenue
Doscher Avenue
Hobie Street
Patterson Avenue
Tompkins
Green Road
