ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Nyack, NY

Boil water advisory issued in West Nyack following water main break

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkG4b_0firfxYh00

Some people in West Nyack are being told to boil their water after a water main break Wednesday.

Nyack Water is asking everyone within their district - residents and businesses - to limit the amount of water they use while the issue is repaired.

Free drinking water is available at Plasti-Craft on West Nyack Road and Western Highway.

Distribution will be done on a first come, first served basis.

Questions can be directed to the Nyack Water emergency line at 845–358–3734.

Nyack water estimates water will be restored by early Thursday morning. Residents at impacted streets will be on a boil water advisory for the next 72 hours:

Theresa Drive

West Street

Phillips Lane

Benson Avenue

Doscher Avenue

Hobie Street

Patterson Avenue

Tompkins

Green Road

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Frustrations boil over from water problems in West Nyack

Some residents in West Nyack are boiling mad over days of water problems in the community. A major pipeline burst Wednesday morning, leaving many without water for days. Many of those affected are still under a boil water advisory. Some have taken to posting signs of frustration saying they feel...
WEST NYACK, NY
Daily Voice

Closure Planned For Busy Roadway In Area

The New York State Department of Transportation has advised motorists about a planned road closure on a stretch of State Route 94.The road will be closed in Orange County between Bernadette Way and Pine Crest Road in the Village of Washingtonville beginning Monday, May 23, officials announced on M…
WASHINGTONVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Nyack, NY
Government
City
Nyack, NY
Nyack, NY
Government
City
West Nyack, NY
News 12

Heat in the Hudson Valley: Weekend sizzler poses health risks

The Westchester County Health Department says this weekend’s high temperatures pose dangerous risks for those who are unprepared to deal with the heat. It's expected to be over 90 degrees today in the Hudson Valley, but a quick jump in the ocean might not be the best bet when attempting to cool off on this hot spring day. The ocean temperature is still around 50 degrees, which means hypothermia could potentially set in within 10 minutes.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Rockland County apartments deemed unsafe in enforcement crackdown

Spring Valley landlords are feeling the heat after Rockland County took over enforcement from the village on orders from the state. In the latest example, more than two dozen violations were issued at a two-story apartment building in the Rockland County village. Inspectors issued 27 violations to the owner of...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Plasti Craft
Mid-Hudson News Network

Massive Newburgh-Beacon Bridge re-decking nears completion

BEACON – The traffic pattern on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge will be returning to normal in a matter of months. The re-decking of the north span, which carries traffic westbound, carries a price tag of $101 million. New York Bridge Authority Chief Engineer Jeffrey Wright said the span should be...
BEACON, NY
News 12

Hazy, unseasonably warm Sunday on Long Island

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Craig Allen says Sunday will be another summer-like day – but temperatures will cool off after the weekend. Any morning fog will give way to hazy sunshine with highs ranging from near 75 along the shore to 85-90 in northwest Nassau County. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Vehicle flips, rolls twice, lands in Huntington Harbor

Huntington officials responded to a call for an overturned vehicle in Huntington Harbor off West Shore Road by a manager at the Huntington Yacht Club. During the slick road conditions at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, the vehicle spun out, flipped over, rolling twice and landing on all four tires in an upright position on the sand, according to officials.
HUNTINGTON, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Fire Fighters Wanted for New York State Jobs

If you are a Hudson Valley Fire Fighter and you have wanted to do more this opportunity may be exactly what you need to fulfill that desire. According to a Facebook post from the New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services the Fire Protection Specialist exam is going to be held in July but you must submit an application by June 1, 2022.
HEALTH SERVICES
News 12

Rockville Centre residents worry proposed storage facility will add to congestion

The Village Board of Zoning Appeals met Wednesday to address concerns over a proposed storage facility slated to be in the village. The facility will span from Seaman Avenue to Maple Avenue in a part of Rockville Centre called Little Town. It is expected to be 30 feet tall, which people News 12 spoke with say is a violation of the town code for that area. They say the area only allows buildings that are 18 feet high.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Daily Voice

Crews Douse Massive Sussex County Car Fire (PHOTOS)

Emergency crews in Sussex County were quick to douse a car that went up in flames on Route 15 Thursday evening. Engine 3 with the Sparta Township Fire Department responded to the billowing blaze near milepost 11.5 in Sparta around 6:20 p.m. The department worked alongside Sparta volunteers to extinguish...
News 12

News 12

76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy