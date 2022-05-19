Carmel man sentenced for role in Capitol riot

A Carmel man has become the latest Hudson Valley resident to be sentenced for his role in the January 2021 riots at the United States Capitol.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington D.C., Robert Chapman was sentenced to three months of home detention, 18 months of probation and fined $742.

Chapman admitted to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Authorities discovered Chapman after he sent messages to someone on the dating app Bumble.