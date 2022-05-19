ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Mustafa Ali On His Feud With Miz & Theory, Goal of Winning US Championship

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMustafa Ali recently discussed his rivalry with The Miz and Theory over the latter’s WWE United States Championship. Ali was a guest on this week’s episode of The Bump, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):. On his feud with The Miz &...

411mania.com

411mania.com

WWE Suspends Sasha Banks & Naomi Indefinitely, Merchandise Removed

UPDATED: WWE has taken an additional step toward Sasha Banks and Naomi over their walking out of Raw, removing their merchandise sections from WWE Shop. As PWInsider originally noted, all of Banks and Naomi’s merchandise has been pulled from the website and their sections no longer exist. Searching for either star comes up with no results.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Releases Medical Update on RK-Bro Following SmackDown

– As previously reported, The Usos beat RK-Bro on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown to unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The Usos are now undisputed tag team champions. Following SmackDown, WWE issued a storyline announcement for Riddle and Randy Orton, noting they both underwent medical evaluations following the post-match attack by The Bloodline.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Plans For Roman Reigns’ Next Opponents (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has lined up plans for Roman Reigns’ next three opponents for the next three WWE PPVs. According to the report, he will defend against Matt Riddle on July 2 at the Money in the Bank PPV. His next opponent will be Randy Orton at Summerslam on July 30. Then, he will face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3.
WWE
411mania.com

Two More Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown

WWE has announced two more matches for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown in Grand Rapids, MI. They include Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn and Xavier Woods vs. Butch. Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s episode:. * Tag Team Title Unification Match: RK-Bro (RAW Tag Team Champions) vs....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
411mania.com

WWE News: John Cena Spotted At Premier League Game, Randy Orton Dances To Bianca Belair’s Theme Again, Highlights From Talking Smack

– John Cena was spotted at the English Premier League game between Chelsea Football Club and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday. – After last night’s episode of Smackdown was over, Bianca Belair came out for a dark match. As he’s done in the past, Randy Orton danced to her theme song, even while being helped to the back following a beatdown from the Bloodline.
PREMIER LEAGUE
411mania.com

Ahmed Johnson Thinks WWE Originally Wanted Him To Beat The Undertaker For The WWE Title In 1997

Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson was recently interviewed by Gregory Iron, during which he discussed his planned WWE Championship match with The Undertaker at the Canadian Stampede In Your House event in 1997, which never actually happened as he was injured and replaced by Vader. If original plans had gone ahead Johnson believes he would have won the title for The Nation of Domination and most significantly he would have become the first black WWE Champion. Check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Dark Match From Before Smackdown, Lana Launches BrandArmy Site

WWE fans in attendance saw a tag team match before tonight’s Smackdown took place. PWInsider reports that The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky in the pre-show dark match. – CJ Perry, the former Lana, has launched her official BrandArmy website. The WWE alumna launched the exclusive content...
WWE
411mania.com

Adam Priest Added To Battleslam: Fight for ATL

Battleslam has announced that Adam Priest will be part of their Fight for ATL on June 12. It happens at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta. Other names announced include Shoot Taylor, Myron Reed, Reka Tehaha, Dante Martin and Tasha Steelz.
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 5.20.22

Hello everyone, it’s Friday so it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re scheduled to get the tag team title unification match when RAW tag team champions RKBro battle the Usos. At the moment that’s our only announced match, but we’re almost certain to get Ronda Rousey’s next opponent soon, plus they’re still building up Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn continues to exist and his budding feud with Shinsuke Nakamura might continue, and WWE might remember that Ricochet is the Intercontinental champion. There’s obviously still a fair bit up in the air after Naomi and Sasha Banks had their issues with management, and we might be able to get some clarity going forward. Well there’s a lot of possibilities for tonight, so let’s see what happens.
WWE
411mania.com

Impact News: Briscoes Defend Tag Titles In Main Event, Six-Woman Tag Match Takes Place

The Briscoes are still your Impact World Tag Team Champions following this week’s Impact Wrestling. Mark and Jay Briscoe defeated Joe Doering and Deaner in the main event of tonight’s show to retain the titles, but were immediately attacked by Eric Young and his minions after the match. Josh Alexander came down and starred off with Young before a brawl broke out.
WWE
411mania.com

More Notes on WWE Removing Sasha Banks & Naomi Pages, Merch Still Sold at SmackDown

– As previously reported, WWE has removed all mention of Sasha Banks and Naomi from the company’s official website, along with removing their merchandise from WWE Shop. PWInsider has some more notes on mentions of Banks and Naomi being removed. WWE has also yanked Banks and Naomi’s official Facebook pages.
WWE

