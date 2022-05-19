Mustafa Ali On His Feud With Miz & Theory, Goal of Winning US Championship

Hello everyone, it’s Friday so it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re scheduled to get the tag team title unification match when RAW tag team champions RKBro battle the Usos. At the moment that’s our only announced match, but we’re almost certain to get Ronda Rousey’s next opponent soon, plus they’re still building up Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn continues to exist and his budding feud with Shinsuke Nakamura might continue, and WWE might remember that Ricochet is the Intercontinental champion. There’s obviously still a fair bit up in the air after Naomi and Sasha Banks had their issues with management, and we might be able to get some clarity going forward. Well there’s a lot of possibilities for tonight, so let’s see what happens.

WWE ・ 23 HOURS AGO