Rockcastle County, KY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rockcastle by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Franklin, Grayson, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Franklin; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Meade; Nelson; Ohio; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 254 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY ANDERSON FRANKLIN HARRISON SCOTT IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT HARDIN HENRY JEFFERSON MEADE NELSON OLDHAM SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE IN NORTHWEST KENTUCKY HANCOCK OHIO IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY GRAYSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, BEDFORD, BRANDENBURG, CYNTHIANA, ELIZABETHTOWN, FRANKFORT, GEORGETOWN, HARDINSBURG, HARTFORD, HAWESVILLE, LA GRANGE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEITCHFIELD, LEWISPORT, LOUISVILLE, NEW CASTLE, SHELBYVILLE, SHEPHERDSVILLE, AND TAYLORSVILLE.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Hawkins; Sullivan; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sullivan County in east Tennessee East central Hawkins County in east Tennessee Washington County in east Tennessee Northeastern Greene County in east Tennessee * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 702 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Surgoinsville, or 10 miles west of Kingsport, moving east southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Jonesborough, Gray, Oak Grove, Spurgeon, Midway, Colonial Heights, Watauga and Leesburg. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 8 and 23. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 44 and 57. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Boone, Bourbon, Boyle, Bracken, Breckinridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Boone; Bourbon; Boyle; Bracken; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Campbell; Carroll; Casey; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Gallatin; Garrard; Grant; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Kenton; Larue; Lewis; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Mason; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Washington; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 249 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BOONE BOURBON BOYLE BRACKEN BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT CAMPBELL CARROLL CASEY CLARK FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLATIN GARRARD GRANT GRAYSON HANCOCK HARDIN HARRISON HENRY JEFFERSON JESSAMINE KENTON LARUE LEWIS LINCOLN MADISON MARION MASON MEADE MERCER NELSON NICHOLAS OHIO OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON SCOTT SHELBY SPENCER TAYLOR TRIMBLE WASHINGTON WOODFORD
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY

