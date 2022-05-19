Severe Weather Statement issued for Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Hawkins; Sullivan; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sullivan County in east Tennessee East central Hawkins County in east Tennessee Washington County in east Tennessee Northeastern Greene County in east Tennessee * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 702 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Surgoinsville, or 10 miles west of Kingsport, moving east southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Jonesborough, Gray, Oak Grove, Spurgeon, Midway, Colonial Heights, Watauga and Leesburg. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 8 and 23. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 44 and 57. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GREENE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO