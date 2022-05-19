Local college notes

Around the region

• Junior Sarah Christensen (East Lyme) helped anchor the defense for the York College women's lacrosse team that captured the Commonwealth championship and qualified for the NCAA Division III tournament. A starter, she had four ground balls and a caused turnover in a 9-6 first round win over St. John Fisher and added three ground balls and three caused turnovers in a 13-11 loss to Wesleyan in the second round.

• Freshman defender Tucker Mazzulli (East Lyme) saw limited action for the Western New England men's lacrosse team this season. WNE went 14-6 overall and qualified for the NCAA Division III tournament, earning an automatic bid after winning the Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament. He appeared in his team's second-round loss to Union.

• Sophomore goalie Molly Bresnahan (Fitch) appeared in eight games, starting two, for the Western Connecticut State University women's lacrosse team that qualified for the NCAA Div. III tournament and finished 15-5.

• Freshman midfielder Isabella Mazzi (East Lyme) had a goal and an assist in four games for the Springfield women's lacrosse team. She helped the Pride earn a spot in the NCAA Div. III tournament.

• Briana Beverly (St. Bernard), a senior catcher, started 39 games for the Wentworth softball team that set the program single-season record for wins (22). She was second on the team in runs scored (30), hits (49), doubles (10), triples (five), home runs (three) and RBI (30) and third in batting average (.363). All were career highs. She was selected to the Commonwealth Coast Conference second team.

• Sophomores Joshua Welsh (East Lyme) and Luke Sokolski (Waterford) contributed to the Plymouth State baseball team's success. A catcher, Welsh appeared in 28 games, starting 25, and batted .268 with four doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI. Sokolski, who went 5 for 8 with two RBI in two Little East Conference tournament games, led the team in batting (.306), hits (45), walks (19), doubles (12), home runs (six) and RBI (37).

• Eastern Connecticut State University junior attack Shay Ventresca (Montville) was named to the Little East Conference second team in women's lacrosse. She finished with 29 goals and a team-high 31 assists.

• In other ECSU news, senior Matt Malcom (East Lyme) was selected to the All-Little East Conference baseball first team. He's batting .359 with 10 doubles, a triple and a team-best 51 RBI for the top-ranked Warriors, who open NCAA Div. III tourney play Friday against Swarthmore in Rochester, N.Y.

• Pitcher Alexis Michon (Montville) and outfielder Cassie Woods (Fitch) were named to the all-region first team in softball. Michon also earned the Little East pitcher of the year honors and joined Woods on the all-conference first team.

Michon, a sophomore, has a 21-1 record with a 1.03 earned run average and is batting .325 with two home runs and 12 RBI. Woods, a graduate student, set a program single-season record with 60 singles. She also has 68 hits, three shy of the school record, and a team-high .493 batting average with two home runs and 22 RBI.

Eastern (41-5), which advanced to the NCAA Div. III super regional this weekend, will host Randolph-Macon College in a best-of-three series starting on Friday at Clyde Washburne Field in Mansfield.

• Freshman Serena Britner (St. Bernard) ran cross country, indoor and outdoor track for Smith College this school year. Britner earned All-New England honors as part of the school's 4x800 relay team that finished fourth in the New England Division III championships on May 7.

• Alex DelCampo (Fitch), who plays for the Elms College baseball team, was selected to the All-Great Northeast Athletic Conference rookie team. He batted .277 and had six RBI in 20 games.

• Junior attack Julia Bates (East Lyme) was one of the top scorers and a team co-captain for the Mount Union women's lacrosse team. In 17 starts, she had 36 goals and 13 assists as well as a team-best 41 ground balls. She was named to the Ohio Athletic Conference academic team.

• Junior catcher Cadin Maynard (Waterford) had the best batting average among starters for the Springfield baseball team, hitting a career-best .360 with nine doubles, one triple and 27 RBI in 35 starts.

• Rhys Hammond (Stonington), a sophomore runner at Cornell, finished fifth in the 800 meters in one minute, 53.12 seconds at the Outdoor Heptagonal Championship on May 8 at Yale. He also ran a leg on the 4x800 relay quartet that placed third in 7:34.13.

• Ryan O'Connell (Waterford), a redshirt freshman pitcher for the St. Bonaventure baseball team, has appeared in 16 games. He owns a 1-3 record.

• Sophomore lefthander Trystan Levesque (East Lyme) has pitched at least 5.2 innings in six of his last seven starts for Rhode Island. He leads the team in wins (five), starts (12), innings pitched (67) and ranks second in strikeouts (57) and earned run average (3.90).

• Senior Jacklyn Lavoie (Waterford) started all 15 games for the Stetson women's lacrosse team, finishing with a career-best 12 goals and three assists, while junior Kate Johnson (Stonington) came off the bench and contributed career highs for goals and assists with six and two, respectively, in 15 games.

Ben Jerome (Waterford) had a season high four hits for Nichols College in a 14-4 loss to Western New England College. On the season, Jerome batted .292 with four doubles, a triple and seven RBI in 20 games.

• Tufts sophomore Sophia DiCocco (NFA) was named to the All-NESCAC softball first team and pitcher of the year. She takes a 17-5 record and 0.99 earned run average into this weekend's NCAA Div. III Super Regional against host WPI in Worcester. She also is batting .364.

• Trinity College junior Chad Obrey, Jr., (Marine Science) made the All-NESCAC second team for men's rowing. Obrey, who's from Pawcatuck, is a two-year starter in the varsity eight.

Also at Trinity, Alex Chambers (East Lyme) finished her senior softball season batting .225 with five doubles, two triples and 15 RBI while starting 32 games.

Tracking the Bears

• Coast Guard Academy's Mariah Dewey was named to the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference softball first team for the second straight season while fellow junior Selena Serna made the second team.

In 30 starts, Dewey batted a team-best .473, which ranked second in the NEWMAC, and had 16 doubles, five home runs and 31 RBI. Serna hit a career-best .354 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 RBI in a starting role at second base for the Bears (19-16).

• Junior Blake Carroll, junior Greg Boland and senior Cody Fidler earned All-NEWMAC honors in baseball. Carroll made the first team for the second straight season, leading the Bears in batting average (.358), stolen bases (11) home runs (six) and RBI (30). Boland (.330, four HRs, 23) and Fidler (5-3, a team-best .3.86 earned run average) were named to the second team for the first time. Fidler also batted .259 with 13 RBI as a designated hitter/first baseman for the Bears.

• In men's lacrosse, Caleb Holdridge (Waterford), was selected to the NEWMAC first team for the second straight season while Taylor Gustafson and Paul Mamay made the second team. Holdridge had a team-high 48 goals and set the program's single season record for assists with 45.

Mariners riding a wave

• For the first time in the softball program's Division III history, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association honored two Mitchell College players. Sophomore Katelyn Lipsky and freshman Gemma Landry earned spots on the third team in Region I.

Lipsky, the NECC co-pitcher of the year, won eight games, owned a 3.73 earned run average and struck out 128 in 122 innings. Landry, the NECC co-player and rookie of the year, batted a team-best .449 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 RBI. She also set a single season record as a Division III program by finishing with 61 hits.

