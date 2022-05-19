ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Pella State Track and Field Qualifiers – May 18th, 2022

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pella track and field teams are sending a busload of athletes...

www.kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

Pella Boys Tennis Team, Girls Golfer Add to Spring State Qualifiers

The Pella boys tennis team and an individual golfer from the girls added to the impressive resume of state qualifiers from the home of the Dutch Wednesday. Substate and the first round of state belonged to the Dutch boys tennis team, who defeated Shenandoah 5-0 in the round of 16 and Ballard 5-1 in the round of 8 to not only qualify for team state, but to advance to the final four on May 31st.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Boys Soccer, Baseball in Action Thursday

The Indianola boys soccer team’s season came to a close Thursday evening on the road against Southeast Polk in substate play, falling 7-2 to the Rams. The Indians fell behind early in the first half, giving up five goals to the Rams while only earning one themselves, as Sage Chapman found the back of the net assisted by Aidan Boggs, then Jackson Hoffman scored a goal in the second half with the assist credited to Tyler Busch. The Indians end their season with a record of 6-12, and graduate a senior class of nine.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Costly Mistakes Doom Twin Cedars Baseball Against Keota

The Twin Cedars Baseball Squad fell to Ketoa 10-0 on Friday night. The Sabers once again were their own worst enemy committing errors and not getting outs when needed. Coach Mark Schroeder tells KNIA/KRLS Sports his team’s pitching will need to improve to give his team a chance to win while also not getting frustrated when things get away.
KEOTA, IA
kniakrls.com

Simpson’s Brady Held Named Conference Pitcher of the Year

Simpson senior baseball athlete Brady Held was named the American Rivers Conference Pitcher of the Year by the conference this week. Held finishes his career for the Storm after posting a 4-0 conference record on the mound with a league-leading 2.23 ERA, and finishes as the Storm programs all-time strikeout leader. Held also hit .398 at the plate with 3 HR and drove in 21. The Storm went 19-20 on the season.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville High School Holds Senior Awards

Knoxville High School held its Senior Awards on Friday. The ceremony honored the 2022 Senior class for their accomplishments in and out of the classroom. Knoxville High School Principal Tracy Wilkins spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the ceremony. “It’s a special day as we get to recognize the seniors for...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Aaron Reutzel In Line For A $3000 Bonus Tonight At Knoxville Raceway

360 drivers have a little more on the line tonight at the Knoxville Raceway, well at least one of them. If Aaron Reutzel wins the 360 show tonight at Knoxville he will win an extra $3000 due to his victory at the Jackson Motorplex last night with the Midwest Power Series. Reutzel dominated the second 360 A-Main last week winning by over ten seconds. The 410s and Pro Sprints will have a weekly show with possibly a few visitors doing double duty to get valuable laps in for later in the season. Join KNIA for all the action starting with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00 streamed live at kniakrls.com.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Pella Christian Graduation Ceremonies This Weekend

The Tulip City High School Classes of 2022 are having their journeys in K-12 education come to a close this weekend. Pella High School’s commencement ceremony is tonight at 7 p.m. in the Central College Kuyper Fieldhouse. The track and field teams had their choice of a morning celebration before the running, jumping, and throwing started, while many of the Dutch boys team members are getting their diploma after completing day two of state events at Drake Stadium. Pella Christian High School graduation festivities begin at 7:00 Saturday evening on Eagle Lane.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Simpson Baseball Athletes Earn All-Conference Honors

Four members of the Simpson baseball team were awarded American Rivers Conference All-Conference honors this week, headlined by Conference Pitcher of the Year Brady Held. Held was named to the first team with a 4-0 record, a league low 2.23 ERA, opponents batting average of .178, and only allowed 13 runs.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Eagles Girls Soccer Rolls in 1st Round of Regionals; Boys Soccer Begins Postseason Tonight

The Pella Christian girls soccer team cashed in on a big second half to down Grand View Christian 6-0 in the First Round of the Class 1A Regionals on Wednesday. After the opening 40 minutes of play saw many missed opportunities result in a tied match at halftime, the Eagles would respond with a dominant offensive attack led by Junior Joslyn Terpstra in the second half. The Junior would contribute five of the goals scored on the night for Pella Christian, which tied the school record for the most goals in a single game. Fellow Junior Jenna Edel also found the net on a header off of a corner kick by Joslyn. Terpstra said it was a great to help the Eagles pull away in the match, and credited the team’s halftime adjustments for helping open up the field.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Girls Soccer Falls to SE Polk, Baseball Sweeps Ottumwa

The Indianola girls soccer team’s season came to a close Friday night in the first round of regional play, falling to the Rams of Southeast Polk 2-1. The Indians and Rams were tied in the first half, with Indianola getting a goal from Abby Jensen off of a corner kick. Both teams battled in the second half, with the Rams able to find the back of the net once to take the lead and would hold on defensively. The Indians season comes to a close with a 5-13 record, and they graduate a senior class of five.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville’s Haugen Gets Nominated for Hall of Fame, Golf Places Third

A legendary Pleasantville softball coach was nominated for the Iowa Girls’ Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame, while Pleasantville’s girls’ golf squad placed third at Lynnville-Sully. Former longtime Softball Coach Jan Haugen has been selected to the 2022 Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association Softball Coaches’ Hall of Fame....
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Girls Golf 6th at Regionals, Baseball Sweeps DM Lincoln

The Indianola girls golf team placed 6th at the Regional Qualifying meet at Willow Creek Golf Course in West Des Moines Wednesday, seeing their season come to an end with a team score of 396. The Indians graduate four seniors from the roster. The Indianola baseball team swept Des Moines...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

2022 State Track and Field Meet Thursday Schedule/Results

Tune into 94.3 and 95.3 KNIA to hear updates twice to three times an hour from Indianola, Norwalk, Twin Cedars, and Melcher-Dallas, and from Pella, Knoxville, Pella Christian, PCM, and Pleasantville athletes all on 92.1 KRLS. The 1A/4A schools can be heard during the morning sessions Thursday/Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the 2A/3A schools from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. those days. All schools will compete from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM Baseball Shutout by Newton, Soccer Begins Postseason Play

PCM’s baseball squad suffered their second consecutive loss to begin the season, while the soccer squad begins postseason play on the road. The Mustangs’ baseball squad suffered their second shutout loss of the season, losing 18-0 to Newton. PCM has been outscored in their first two games 31-0. PCM got their first three hits of the season, coming from Jacob Wendt, Durant Van Dyke and Nick Farver. With the loss, PCM drops to 0-2 on the season. The Mustangs will be back in action Monday for their first Heart of Iowa Conference match of the season at South Hamilton.
NEWTON, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Boys Soccer Starts Substate Road At Newton

While State Track is going on for the Knoxville Panthers today, boys soccer will travel to Newton for the first round of the class 2A substate seven match with Grinnell. The Panthers already have a win over the Tigers earlier in the season 2-1 on April 29th. Coach Dylan Mick has had a deep team all season and that is not lost on the goalkeepers where he can throw any one of three players between the pipes.
NEWTON, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk Sports Update 5-20-22

Norwalk’s baseball squad picked up their second consecutive win of the week, winning at Bondurant-Farrar Thursday night, 11-6. This win also is the second consecutive game in which Norwalk has posted double-digit runs after being shut out in the first two games of the season. The Warriors have outscored Boone and Bondurant-Farrar 26-10 over the last two games. Norwalk will finish their first week of the season with a 2-2 record against four non-conference opponents.
NORWALK, IA

