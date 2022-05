LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Lexington Police, on Thursday, at 3:00 p.m., an 8-year-old girl was hit by a car and suffered life-threatening injuries while trying to cross Tates Creek Road at Gainesway Drive. Police say she was with a family member and in the crosswalk. According to officers, the family member was not hit or hurt, and the driver wasn’t hurt.

