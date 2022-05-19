ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbelt, MD

Franchot & Co. Pack the House at Women’s Luncheon in Prince George’s

By Bruce DePuyt
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 3 days ago

If Wednesday’s “1000 Women for Peter Franchot and Monique Anderson-Walker Luncheon” was a test run for the July 19 primary — to see whether the comptroller’s gubernatorial campaign can mobilize its supporters when needed — the event was a runaway success.

Franchot and his running mate, a former Prince George’s County Council member, packed the main ballroom at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt. Somewhere in the vicinity of 1,100 people — mostly Black women — attended the marathon gathering.

No small feat on a weekday afternoon.

“I was not exactly sure what to expect,” said Prince George’s County Council member Ed Burroughs III (D) afterward. He said the robust turnout was a sign the campaign is clicking. “There was a lot of excitement and optimism and hope about what the Franchot/Anderson-Walker team would bring to the state.”

The luncheon was a “people-raiser” — a rally, essentially — not a fundraiser. Campaign Manager Ben Smith said donations from “sponsors” were expected to cover the event’s costs, primarily the venue, a gourmet meal for 1,000+ people, and a DJ who spun both retro classics and contemporary hits. (More on him below.)

The campaign also provided transportation for attendees, many of them seniors, who live in the central and southern parts of the Prince George’s, the state’s vote-rich Democratic stronghold.

Former state Senator and Department of Aging secretary Gloria Lawlah (D), a lead organizer, said she had to turn people away due to space constraints.

“We had opinion leaders. We had old-timers who’ve worked civic associations. They’re in churches. They’re in their private clubs and organizations,” said Lawlah. “We tried to put the tables full of people who could influence other people’s opinion about voting for this ticket.”

“Seniors have been isolated,” Lawlah added, “so they were really ready to get out and have fun.” She predicted the luncheon will “generate a lot of energy for the campaign.”

Prince George’s is always a hotly-contested battleground and this year the competition is even more intense. Of the ten Democrats running for governor, three are Black, including former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker. Another Black candidate, Wes Moore, has the support of Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) and State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy (D). Two other gubernatorial contenders are candidates of color. Most of the white candidates have chosen running mates of color.

The “1,000 Women” program included an opening and welcome, an invocation/blessing, music, two greetings, introductions, speeches and a keynote address. Many attendees headed for the exits after Franchot gave his stump speech.

The comptroller offered a grab-bag of promises that included improved access to health care, borrowing help for would-be homeowners and “hundreds of thousands of new family-supporting jobs.” He drew applause when he said that during his first three months in office, state employees would focus on fixing potholes, clearing roadside trash and answering the phone.

“If you think I’ve done a good job as your comptroller,” Franchot said, “the people of the state of Maryland ain’t seen nothing yet. This is going to be a transformative experience.”

Franchot gave out his personal cell phone number during his remarks, as he often does. (He noted that he doesn’t have Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr.’s cell number, even though the two have served together on the Board of Public Works for seven years. “You have to call staff and work up through the ranks. No, you can can call me directly.”)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIElj_0firbAtI00

The audience listens as lieutenant governor candidate Monique Anderson-Walker (D) speaks at her campaign’s lunch event in Greenbelt on Wednesday. Photo by Bruce DePuyt.

Anderson-Walker spoke movingly of her parents’ influence on her life, and she offered a recital of her work in Upper Marlboro and Annapolis, with some criticism of her former council colleagues sprinkled in. She faulted them for attempting to raise property taxes during the pandemic and for pursuing a redistricting plan that critics said protected incumbents. There were murmurs of approval through the room.

Her praise of the four-term tax collector included the dubious claim that he is “largely responsible” for Maryland’s $8 billion surplus. “He doesn’t answer to anybody,” she said. “What excited me about Peter was that he’s a standup person.”

Franchot and Anderson-Walker were effectively upstaged by an introductory speaker, Del. Darryl Barnes (D-Prince George’s), the long-serving head of the Legislative Black Caucus.

Working in tandem with DJ 21 Flavors, Barnes (whose walk-up music was Kendrick Lamar’s “Be Humble”) offered a warning for the other gubernatorial campaigns.

“I want you to let them know,” Barnes roared, as the Teddy Pendergrass version of “Turn Off the Lights” played, “they might as well turn off the lights.”

The post Franchot & Co. Pack the House at Women’s Luncheon in Prince George’s appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Washington

10+ Places to Swim Near DC If You Want to Avoid Bay Bridge Traffic

Summertime is heating up in the Washington, D.C., area, and that means it’s swimming season. While the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean are beautiful, traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge can be a nightmare. Why spend your beach day battling gridlock?. Rivers, lakes and swimming holes throughout Maryland and...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbelt, MD
Government
City
Greenbelt, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Upper Marlboro, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
City
Annapolis, MD
rockvillenights.com

Pennsylvania's Doug Mastriano to campaign for Donald Trump-endorsed governor candidate Dan Cox in Maryland

Fresh off his victory as the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor Tuesday, State Senator Doug Mastriano is coming to Maryland on June 25, to campaign for fellow Donald Trump endorsee Dan Cox in his run for Maryland governor. Mastriano will headline a rally for Cox, a state delegate in the Maryland House, at Leaping Greenly Farm in Hampstead. In addition to having Trump's endorsement in Maryland, Cox sees himself in a similar position as Mastriano in another way, taking on the establishment of his state party and being attacked as a result.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darryl Barnes
Person
Rushern Baker
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Wes Moore
fox5dc.com

#TheFinal5: Robin Ficker runs for Maryland Governor

He’s no stranger to Montgomery County voters, but Robin Ficker is turning his sights to Annapolis. The longtime political fixture, who’s hedging his bets on a vow to cut the state sales tax by 2 cents, joins Jim on #TheFinal5 to talk about the race, what he has to say about his GOP opponents, and if his recent disbarment has changed his approach.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue tapped to lead office for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue will be the next public defender for Maryland, the board of trustees for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender said Tuesday. Dartigue, currently the acting district public defender for Baltimore City, has been with the Office of the Public Defender...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Franchot Co#House#County Council#Democratic#Department Of Aging
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

22nd Annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Promises Three Days of Live Music and Events in St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, one of the mid-Atlantic’s signature jazz events held along the shores of the beautiful Potomac River and in the charming Town of Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, will feature fantastic jazz artists and related events during the three-day jazz weekend in 2022. This popular annual festival, which has […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Royals
NBC Washington

Confederate Flag Found Hanging From Maryland High School Flagpole

A confederate flag was found hanging from a Maryland high school’s main flagpole Thursday morning, according to Charles County Public Schools. JROTC cadets discovered the flag at La Plata High School as they were preparing to raise flags for the school day. It was removed. Authorities believe it was...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Republican embarks on uphill battle to unseat Rep. Connolly

Republican James Myles came out on top May 7 in the 11th District firehouse primary and now will face a more arduous struggle: trying to unseat seven-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly (D) in the Nov. 8 election. “I’m just very unhappy with the direction our country and our district...
FAIRFAX, VA
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

Maryland State
822
Followers
519
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy