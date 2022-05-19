ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamont, CA

13-year-old wounded in Lamont shooting

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy is hospitalized after an apparent drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in Lamont, according to the sheriff’s office.

Emergency crews were called to the David Head Center on San Diego Street in Lamont just after 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A KCSO spokesperson said the 13-year-old was struck once in his upper body.

Evidence at the scene indicates shots were fired from a vehicle. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed as stable.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

Comments / 2

Bill Satterfield
2d ago

Anyone who shoots a 13 year old needs to do life , not out in 5 years, electric execution. But I know that won’t happen in democrat run California

Reply
2
