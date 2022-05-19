ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Court House, OH

District track meet underway at WHS

By Record Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first day of the Division II District track and field meet was held under sunny skies and breezy conditions Tuesday, May 17 at Washington High School. Seven events were contested as finals Tuesday: both 4 x 800-meter relays, the boys discus, pole vault and long jump and the girls high...

