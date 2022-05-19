Central Missouri Humane Society temporarily closes due to COVID

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Central Missouri Humane Society has temporarily closed due to a staffing shortage caused by the coronavirus.

The organization is closing to the public effective immediately so that healthy staff members can focus on the care of the animals.

The organization hopes to reopen on Monday.

The organization will have to postpone a Sunday event due and will reschedule the kitten shower for a new date.

