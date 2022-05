BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says its new fee structure for hunting and fishing licenses begins June 1. According to LDWF, the change “streamlines the old process, reducing the number of licenses required.” Changes will also result in a more stable source of revenue for the agency. LDWF says the new fee structure was approved during last year’s state legislative session.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO