Lyons, NY

Lyons Elementary School, MS/HS, raise $6,600 for Ukraine through Penny Wars fundraiser

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
After learning about the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Lyons Elementary School students felt compelled to help out and wanted to raise money to support Ukrainian humanitarian crisis relief efforts. Mr. Eric Lewis, a 6th grade teacher at Lyons Elementary, headed up the effort and helped assemble a...

hws.edu

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

