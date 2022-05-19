Lyons Elementary School, MS/HS, raise $6,600 for Ukraine through Penny Wars fundraiser

OSWEGO – Today, May 19, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow issued the following statement regarding the State Senate. “Since the Senate districts changed on Monday, I’ve been bombarded with messages of encouragement and support from folks all around Central New York, of which I enormously appreciate. I’m humbled to be in the conversation. However, public service should be about wanting to do something, not be something, and I want to serve my community in a role where I can be effective. That role, for me, is not in the State Senate. I still have plenty more to do, and projects to complete, in my final year and a half as Mayor of Oswego. Simultaneously, I’ve recently been offered multiple career opportunities, most of which allow me to continue effectively serving the people of Central New York, and one of those opportunities is the path I prefer at this time as I complete my full tenure as Mayor. I wish all candidates the best of luck, and hope they provide Central New York the quality representation the people deserve.”

