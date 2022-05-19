ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union College students hold vigil for Buffalo victims

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Around 200 students at Union College took part in a vigil Wednesday to honor and remember the victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo. They gathered in front of Memorial Chapel, held a candle lighting ceremony, and a poem was read by the co-president of the college’s Black Student Union.

Some students said the shooting hit close to home, and they wanted to share their feelings with their community.

“I don’t even know what to do anymore, but seeing how many people stepped out today to come support us really touched my heart,” Ebyan Avshir, Black Student Union co-president, said. “There’s always sometimes when you come to these events and you’re like, it can’t be me, but you have to realize it starts with you. It starts with what you can do here, what you take here, and where you’ll bring that.”

School officials said they have been making mental health and anti-racism resources available to students and staff.

