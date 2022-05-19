ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Children's Charity awarded 9 families with wheelchair accessible vans

By Patrina Adger
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0firTM7e00 Nine Houston families received keys to vans that will change their lives for the better.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Houston Children's Charity, a nonprofit organization, awarded those families with brand new, wheelchair-accessible vans. The event was part of the organization's Chariots for Children Program, now in its 26th year.

The vehicles were given out Wednesday during an event at Willie G's Seafood. All were gifted by local Houston sponsors to help families with children who are wheelchair-bound.

The vans will help families who have children with disabilities, travel safely to medical appointments, after-school activities, and other family-fun outings that they wouldn't have been able to do before.

Alba Diaz said this is a blessing for their family and their son, Emmanuel, who has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and neuromuscular scoliosis.

Their van was sponsored by KBP Brands.

"Oh, thank you, God," said Diaz after she got the call that her son was one of the recipients. "I'm very happy. I feel very blessed."

Laura Ward, the president and CEO of Houston Children's Charity, called the event "their best day."

"We call it the gift of mobility and it gives these children access to everything we have access to," Ward said. "It's a level of independence that they have never experienced."

Ward says this is Houston Children's Charity's second giveaway this year, with a third coming up in September. She said this annual event would not be possible without the sponsors who make it work.

"Without the sponsors, we would give maybe five or six vans a year," Ward said. "Now, we get close to 30 each year. So, it's about the sponsors. It's about Houston. It's about being Houston strong and Houston proud!"

Ward says this year, Houston Children's Charity has been gifted with 27 vans thanks to 24 local sponsors.

She said parents who care for their loved ones who are confined to wheelchairs are the real heroes.

"It makes me feel so wonderful," said Ward. "It makes our entire board feel wonderful. We will never stop doing this. Even if we raise enough money to give only five vans away, that's five children whose lives will be impacted as well the lives of their entire family."

Houston Children's Charity is a nonprofit organization dedicated to changing and improving the quality of life for children in the Greater Houston area who are underprivileged, abused and disabled. With the support of dedicated sponsors and committed volunteers, Houston Children's Charity has served more than 3.5 million children.

Comments / 0

