Hartford, WI – The newest Civil War Monument Dedication will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford, WI at 11 a.m. “The county’s Civil War monument group is made up of veterans from all the different groups and part of this project is to make sure we honor all our Civil War veterans buried in Washington County,” said veteran Mark Baldwin. “The project to recognize Civil War veterans is a labor of love. This project was started by Gene Wendelborn, a key researcher at the Washington County Historical Society, and he passed away before we ever got to this phase of placing monuments.”

HARTFORD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO