Voting is medicine

Judge Krista S. Peyton was appointed associate circuit judge in St. Louis County by Governor Michael L. Parson. Prior to her appointment, Peyton served as the general counsel and chief contracting officer for the St. Louis Housing Authority. She was responsible for litigation, real estate matters, landlord tenant matters, contract negotiation, transactional matters and led the competitive procurement process. Before that, Ms. Peyton served as an attorney in the Legal Department for the St. Louis County Family Court, and represented the St. Louis County Juvenile Officer in all phases of prosecution of juvenile delinquency and child protection matters and appellate matters involving termination of parental rights.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO