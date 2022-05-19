Man arrested in Toledo apartment arson investigation

A man is accused of arson in a fire early Wednesday at the Regina Manor Apartments in North Toledo, the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department confirmed.

Charles Hall-Miller, 25, of Berdan Avenue was booked on a charge of aggravated arson involving an occupied structure after a fire at the multi-unit apartment complex in the 3700 block of East Manhattan, according to a Toledo Municipal Court document. He was in the Lucas County jail Wednesday night.

The fire resulted in the total loss of an apartment unit and caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to families in two other units, court records show.

Toledo fire crews were dispatched about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday to the two-story apartment building at 3762 E Manhattan Blvd., fire department spokesman Pvt. Sterling Rahe said in a written update Wednesday evening.

Heavy fire was reported from the first on-scene crew, he said. The fire was considered under control at 6:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross assisted with one adult and four children, Private Rahe said.

The initial damage estimate is $35,000, Private Rahe added.