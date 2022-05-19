ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Man arrested in Toledo apartment arson investigation

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lSXR_0fiqo4rB00

A man is accused of arson in a fire early Wednesday at the Regina Manor Apartments in North Toledo, the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department confirmed.

Charles Hall-Miller, 25, of Berdan Avenue was booked on a charge of aggravated arson involving an occupied structure after a fire at the multi-unit apartment complex in the 3700 block of East Manhattan, according to a Toledo Municipal Court document. He was in the Lucas County jail Wednesday night.

The fire resulted in the total loss of an apartment unit and caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to families in two other units, court records show.

Toledo fire crews were dispatched about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday to the two-story apartment building at 3762 E Manhattan Blvd., fire department spokesman Pvt. Sterling Rahe said in a written update Wednesday evening.

Heavy fire was reported from the first on-scene crew, he said. The fire was considered under control at 6:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross assisted with one adult and four children, Private Rahe said.

The initial damage estimate is $35,000, Private Rahe added.

Comments / 1

Related
13abc.com

Man accused of fatally shooting Toledo infant indicted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of shooting and killing an infant in Toledo was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury. Police said Jadiah Carter, 22, fatally shot 7-month-old Desire Hughes at the intersection of Jackman Road and Hillcrest Avenue on April 27. Desire Hughes was riding in her father’s vehicle at the time. Carter was arrested a week later.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Amir Hashim, already charged in shooting, indicted for murder in separate incident

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man already facing charges for shooting another was indicted Thursday for the murder of an 18-year-old in a separate incident. Amir Hashim, 19, was indicted for the murder of 18-year-old Phillip Cunningham, who was found dead April 25. Toledo police found Cunningham with a gunshot wound to the head inside a home in the 2200 block of Lagrange Street.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
huroninsider.com

Woman accused of assaulting deputies during warrant arrest

SANDUSKY – A woman was charged with two felonies on May 12 after she allegedly assaulted deputies while they were arresting her for multiple warrants. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started when deputies were patrolling Crystal Rock in Margaretta Township and encountered a woman who appeared to be in destress. According to the report, the woman said that her name was “Panda” and that she lost her pet bee.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Napoleon man reindicted for fatal I-75 crash

A Napoleon man indicted for allegedly causing a double-fatal crash on Interstate 75 this spring has been reindicted. A Wood County grand jury indicted Nicholas Luderman, 25, on Wednesday for two counts aggravated vehicular homicide, both third-degree felonies, and four counts vehicular assault, all fourth-degree felonies. All of these added...
NAPOLEON, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo police to conduct 2-week traffic enforcement blitz

TOLEDO, Ohio — Starting Monday, the Toledo Police Department will have a traffic enforcement blitz underway. The expanded enforcement will focus on speed, seat belt and OVI offenders. Officers will work random dates in areas with high frequency of traffic complaints and reported accidents. These increased operations will run...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Manhattan#Apartment Building#Violent Crime#Berdan Avenue#Toledo Municipal Court#The American Red Cross#Private Rahe
13abc.com

Man arrested for aggravated arson in Regina Manor fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested a man for arson in connection to a Toledo apartment fire. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials confirmed Charles Hall-Miller was arrested for his role in a fire at Regina Manor apartments Wednesday that lead to an evacuation. Hall-Miller is facing a series...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One shot in Toledo Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot in Toledo Thursday afternoon. According to the Toledo Police Department, Terry Carpenter was shot while driving and was transported to an area hospital. Officers located his vehicle on Jefferson Ave. and 17th St. Crews were on patrol when they noticed two vehicles...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Alcohol and/or Drugs Suspected in Crash that Injures 5 in Lima

Both alcohol consumption and drug use are suspected as factors in a crash that injured five people in Lima Thursday evening. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 63 year old Robert A. Younts, of Lima, failed to stop in time while driving east on State Route 117, and his car struck the rear of a vehicle being operated by 29 year old Ladasha L. Herring, who was stopped for a red light.
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WTOL 11

Man shot, injured in downtown Toledo Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man was shot in downtown Toledo Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and 17th Street. According to officers on scene, the victim was in his car when he was hit with...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo man accused of setting fire to home of his child's mother

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested Wednesday under suspicion of setting an apartment on fire at Regina Manor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Charles Hall-Miller had been in an argument with the mother of his child, texting her "im about to shoot your grandmothers house" and "im going to break your jaw and im going to kill you."
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police called to check out antique ‘bomb’

Bowling Green Police Division received a call Thursday evening from an antique dealer about a “bomb” that she wanted checked out. The resident of Baldwin Avenue said she had acquired a World War II era “bomb,” and had just moved it from storage to her home, BGPD Lt. Adam Skaff said.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Smallwood & Nineteen Others Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on May 17 and returned indictments against a total of twenty individuals including charges filed against Joshua Smallwood of Pioneer. Joshua A.Z. Smallwood, 30 of Pioneer was indicted on a total five counts including one count of Attempted Murder, a first-degree felony; one count of Abduction, a third-degree felony; one count of Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony; one count of Domestic Violence, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of Violating a Protection Order, a fifth-degree felony.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Monroe Sheriff investigates bank robbery

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported an armed robbery that occurred at the First Merchants Bank on Wednesday. According to the police report the incident occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. Deputies responded to the First Merchants Banks located at 14581 S. Dixie Hwy., on a...
MONROE, MI
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy