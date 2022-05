The Alaska Supreme Court has stayed the Superior Court order by Judge Thomas Matthews that directed the Alaska Redistricting Board to adopt Map 2 for Senate pairings for East Anchorage, Eagle River, and Girdwood. Judge Matthews earlier this week ordered the board to adopt the map, after he said he did not like the second map the board drew for Senate districts in East and South Anchorage. Matthews had ordered the Democrats’ preferred map be used for the 2022 election cycle, rather than the one the redistricting board had decided on.

1 DAY AGO