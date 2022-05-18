ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears Sign Velus Jones Jr. to Rookie Contract

By Ron Luce
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow a few weeks removed from the NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears are signing their draft picks. Just the other day, the team signed draft pick Zack Thomas to a rookie deal. Thomas marked the eighth player from the 11-man class to sign. However,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
