Proposed mental health facility draws mixed support from council, community

A proposed drug and alcohol treatment facility in South Toledo has drawn opposition and support from community members and City Council, which heard concerns and praise Wednesday for the Dorr Street project by Unison Behavioral Health Group.

The group appeared before council’s Planning and Zoning committee to lobby for the approval of a special-use permit that would create a 16-bed short-term residential facility for those with mental health issues and recovering from drug or alcohol addiction. The proposed facility would be at 5044, 5048, and 5052 Dorr just east of Reynolds Road. A similar proposal for the location by Unison was rejected by the city two years ago.

Among those testifying before council was Ebony Winston, owner and stylist at the nearby Doll House Salon, who raised concerns about what type of supervision patients would be under and how it might impact the safety of the neighborhood.

“Either way it goes, I’m worried about the concerns of the neighborhood, I’m worried about the safety of my stylists, and their children, and the clients that come in here,” she said.

The Toledo Fair Housing Center came to the meeting to display its support for the project and address the issue of safety.

“I would assert that denying housing to those who are struggling with mental health conditions and substance abuse is not going to deter crime, and there is no way to improve public safety without providing housing stability,” said Sarah Jenkins, director of public policy and community engagement for the center.

Heather Stubbs, owner of the nearby Myrtle Flowers, said she worried about how the facility might impact a neighborhood that she believes is on the upswing.

“I think they’re trying to make this area a little bit nicer, and with something like this coming in that people aren’t comfortable with, I think it's going to affect our property values significantly,” she said. “Once this SUP [special-use permit] is approved, that facility can always be that, and if this group is not successful, they can sell it as that kind of facility, and who knows how the next people will run it?”

Unison assured residents at the meeting that those seeking treatment would be structured and supervised, that the building would be fitted with cameras, and that a system is in place to ensure nobody leaves the facility unsupervised.

“When our clients come in on Day One, they’re oriented to what the rules are,” said Amy Kobold, vice president of business operations at Unison. “We take our rules very seriously and our clients understand that, and they want to be there, so typically, we don’t have problems with our clients.”

Councilman Cerssandra McPherson raised her concerns with the location and the fact that the first Unison proposal had already been rejected.

“We have to listen to the concerns of the citizens and what they are saying, and if the citizens of that community are saying no, ...we have to listen to that also,” she said.

District 4 Councilman Vanice Williams expressed her support for the proposal. Putting a facility such as Unison’s in that area, she said, could help the addiction recovery process, as opposed to placing another treatment program downtown in her district where crime is more prevalent.

“When I think about putting individuals that are struggling with criminal backgrounds or drug-addicted backgrounds, I say, take them out of that environment so they can thrive,” she said.

Even in her support, she acknowledged that Unison needs to do a better job of communicating with the surrounding community and should find ways to work with area businesses to build positive relationships.

The proposal moved past the committee, and a vote on the matter is expected to be held at Tuesday’s council meeting.